2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
-
$16K - $27K
Units as of 2022
-
39 22% over 3 years
With various locations, Town Money Saver is a direct-mail publication featuring stores and advertisers every month. Town Money Saver's mission is to provide affordable, effective advertising for local businesses to help them compete with larger national chains.
Founded in 1992, Town Money Saver started in Ohio. Since beginning to franchise in 2005, Town Money Saver now spans multiple states and reaches millions of homes each year. With several dozen franchises open across the U.S., your Town Money Saver franchise could be next.
Why You May Want to Start a Town Money Saver Franchise
Town Money Saver is looking for franchisees who are dedicated to outstanding service, family-friendly, hungry for growth, and involved in their community. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, then beginning the process of opening a Town Money Saver franchise may be easier than ever.
Town Money Saver is structured to provide franchisees with the tools and management knowledge to produce a monthly community publication effectively. No storefront, inventory, or employees are required to open in a particular market, and the rewards are based solely on your performance. The Town Money Saver team may handle franchisees' graphic coordination, printing, and mailing allowing franchisees to focus on customer relationships.
What Might Make a Town Money Saver Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening a Town Money Saver franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
Town Money Saver also offers an incentive in the form of money off the first printing bill to veterans.
The term of agreement for a Town Money Saver franchise lasts for ten years. Your contract may be renewable after those ten years if you fulfill the qualifications put forth by the Town Money Saver corporate team.
How To Open a Town Money Saver Franchise
To be part of the Town Money Saver team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs.
As you decide if opening a Town Money Saver franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Town Money Saver franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Town Money Saver franchising team questions.
It may also be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Town Money Saver franchise.
Company Overview
About Town Money Saver
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Advertising Services
- Founded
- 1992
- Leadership
- William Zirzow, President/CEO
- Corporate Address
-
4 W. Main St.
Lucas, OH 44843
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2005 (18 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 7
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 39 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Town Money Saver franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $10,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $15,700 - $27,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $15,000 - $27,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off first printing bill (up to $2,500)
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Town Money Saver offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 24 hours
- Classroom Training
- 16 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Town Money Saver landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Town Money Saver ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
