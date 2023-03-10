Town Money Saver
Initial investment
$16K - $27K
Units as of 2022
39 22% over 3 years
With various locations, Town Money Saver is a direct-mail publication featuring stores and advertisers every month. Town Money Saver's mission is to provide affordable, effective advertising for local businesses to help them compete with larger national chains. 

Founded in 1992, Town Money Saver started in Ohio. Since beginning to franchise in 2005, Town Money Saver now spans multiple states and reaches millions of homes each year. With several dozen franchises open across the U.S., your Town Money Saver franchise could be next.

Why You May Want to Start a Town Money Saver Franchise

Town Money Saver is looking for franchisees who are dedicated to outstanding service, family-friendly, hungry for growth, and involved in their community. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, then beginning the process of opening a Town Money Saver franchise may be easier than ever.

Town Money Saver is structured to provide franchisees with the tools and management knowledge to produce a monthly community publication effectively. No storefront, inventory, or employees are required to open in a particular market, and the rewards are based solely on your performance. The Town Money Saver team may handle franchisees' graphic coordination, printing, and mailing allowing franchisees to focus on customer relationships. 

What Might Make a Town Money Saver Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Town Money Saver franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. 

Town Money Saver also offers an incentive in the form of money off the first printing bill to veterans.

The term of agreement for a Town Money Saver franchise lasts for ten years. Your contract may be renewable after those ten years if you fulfill the qualifications put forth by the Town Money Saver corporate team.

How To Open a Town Money Saver Franchise

To be part of the Town Money Saver team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. 

As you decide if opening a Town Money Saver franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Town Money Saver franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Town Money Saver franchising team questions.

It may also be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Town Money Saver franchise.

Company Overview

About Town Money Saver

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Advertising Services
Founded
1992
Leadership
William Zirzow, President/CEO
Corporate Address
4 W. Main St.
Lucas, OH 44843
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
39 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Town Money Saver franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$10,000
Initial Investment
$15,700 - $27,000
Cash Requirement
$15,000 - $27,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off first printing bill (up to $2,500)
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Town Money Saver offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Town Money Saver landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Town Money Saver ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #85 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
