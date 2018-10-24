College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors
Nanny-placement, babysitting, tutoring
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
6465 Wayzata Blvd.
Minneapolis, MN 55426
CEO
Joe Keeley
Parent Company
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$134,500 - $227,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
90 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3