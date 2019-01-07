News and Trends

Les Napoleons Innovative Summit 2019 Focuses On Technological Progress

The ninth edition of the Les Napoleons Innovative Summit will be held from the 9th to 12th January.
Image credit: Les Napoeons Innovative Summit
US former President Barack Obama at the Les Napoeons Innovative Summit 2018
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The ninth edition of the Les Napoleons Innovative Summit, a bi-annual gathering of forward thinking decision-makers, government leaders, business experts and startup founders in France, will be held from the 9th to 12th January, with the main theme exploring the intersection of technological progress and the rise of authoritarian regimes, climate change, and more.

“Les Napoleons was born from a conviction that the world can be changed by sharing ideas,” says Mondher Abdennadher, who co-founded Les Napoleons with Olivier Moulierac. “Our open and hybrid community gathers men and women driven by this conviction and the will to promote a virtuous, ethical innovation for the benefit of the many.”

Source: Les Napoleons Innovative Summit

The Les Napoleons community meets during two annual summits in France, every January in Val d’Isère, and every July in Arles. Each iteration of the summits is built around a main topic. Since 2015, the summits covered diverse subjects, including power, time, fear, and truth.

The upcoming event will feature speakers such as Boyan Slat, CEO and founder of The Ocean Cleanup; Cina Lawson, Minister of Posts and Digital Economy of Togo; Ludovic Le Moan, CEO of Sigfox; Frederic Beylier, COO, Idemia; and Genevieve Ferone, co-founder of Prophil.

Interested ‘treps can find out more information on the website

