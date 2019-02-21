My Queue

News and Trends

StartAD Is Seeking AI And Hardware Startups For Venture Launchpad 2019

Startups leveraging new tech, here's your opportunity.
StartAD Is Seeking AI And Hardware Startups For Venture Launchpad 2019
Image credit: Shutterstock
Startups leveraging new tech, here’s your opportunity. StartAD, the accelerator and entrepreneurship hub based at NYU Abu Dhabi and powered by Tamkeen, is welcoming applications for its Venture Launchpad accelerator.

The immersive program is open to startups leveraging Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and hardware with solutions for industries such as construction and real estate. The 10-day sprint accelerator, scheduled to run from April 20-30, is designed to help startups swiftly improve and validate their business models for the UAE and MENA markets. Selected participants will have receive a series of free mentorship sessions with global leaders from various entities including UC Berkley, HAX, and NYU Shanghai, plus startAD’s trainers and program partners.

It would conclude with the program’s Showcase Day, wherein startups would pitch their startups to investors and the UAE entrepreneurial ecosystem. The winner will receive the IMKAN Innovation Award worth US$10,000, while the rest of the selected startups will have the opportunity to secure pilot projects with program partners. Since its first launch in September 2017, participants have raised $8 million in investment and generated pilot projects as well.

Ramesh Jagannathan, Research Professor of Engineering, Vice Provost for Entrepreneurship and Managing Director of startAD commented on the program’s aim to align itself with the UAE’s goals for a smart city in the UAE Vision 2021. “Venture Launchpad aims to support these goals by providing construction and real estate startups with a unique opportunity to advance these sectors. By partnering with key government and corporate entities such as IMKAN, we are able to foster startups, validate their businesses and collectively work towards building the UAE as a smart innovation hub.”

This year’s edition is also organized in partnership with IMKAN, Consolidated Contractors Company, Abu Dhabi Municipality and Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions (ADNEC).

Applications can be submitted online until March 24. 

