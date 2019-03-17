Boost Your PR: Learn How At 2019's First Dtec Forum, Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East, On March 28

Dtec Forum, powered by Entrepreneur Middle East, kicks off to help entrepreneurs spur their businesses ahead.

Dubai Technology Entrepreneurship Campus (Dtec), a Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority-owned technology startup centre, and Entrepreneur Middle East have partnered for the 2019 edition of a series of educational events for entrepreneurs called Dtec Forum, powered by Entrepreneur Middle East.

The first in a series of four forums to be held this year will take place at Dtec in Dubai Silicon Oasis on Thursday, March 28, 2019. With the organizers expecting an overwhelming response for the event, interested attendees are advised to secure their place at the forum by registering here.

The first Dtec Forum for this year will be kicked off with the theme "From Startups To Business Giants: Driving Your Business Strategy With Comms And PR," with the Entrepreneur Middle East team aiming to guide founders of startups and SMEs on strategies they need to have in place for generating PR for their business, as well as to build good relationships with relevant media.

The program will kick off at 10.00am with an opening address by Hans Henrik Christensen, Vice President, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority.

In the ensuing presentation, Sunil John, President – Middle East & Founder of ASDA’A BCW, will provide an overview of the current state of the public relations market in the MENA region. John has been at the heart of the public relations business in the Middle East for more than two decades, advising regional governments, international brands and global and local companies.

John’s talk, titled "PR Expertise: Crafting A Master Narrative For Your Business," will also tackle the questions of how MENA-based entrepreneurs should use PR to convey the key messages of their businesses to the public.

Sunil John, President – Middle East and Founder of ASDA’A BCW

The second speaker will be Anna Roberts, Communication Strategist and Radio and TV presenter, who will explain why she believes that business success stems from authentic and effective communication. As the founder of Nudge, a communications advisory specializing in public speaking and media training, Roberts advises entrepreneurs on how to give their ideas a voice, regardless of whether they are pitching for investment, or delivering keynote presentations.

In her presentation, "Communication Essentials For Startups," Roberts will cover the topics of how to generate good press for your startup without having to spend a lot of money, and how investing in media and public speaking trainings might prove crucial for an enterprise's survival.

Anna Roberts, Communication Strategist and Radio and TV presenter

Source: Anna Roberts

The event will end with a panel discussion where John and Roberts will be joined by Zohare Haider, founder of Dtec-based Digital Street, to analyze some good and bad examples of how regional businesses, large and small, choose to communicate their brand’s key messages to the public, and how they should (and should not) organize their PR and media relations activities.

Zohare Haider, founder of Digital Street.

Source: Digital Street

A limited number of seats is available for the event. To reserve your place, please register here.

