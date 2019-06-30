From Eyes, Elbow to Spine and Sperm Count, Your Gadget Addiction Is Causing Irreversible Damages

Letting technology hijack our lives has some serious consequences and this needs your attention

June 30, 2019

The debate of technology being a boon or bane has always had two extreme thought processes. With technology and its innovation comes problems that we can not just ignore . It has its own set of advantages that we tend to love, but at the same time, we let it take control of our lives, letting it easily slide into space where it is just not needed.

To put it simply we let it hijack our lives in the most unpredictable ways and keeping it at bay is quite a challenge. You might think you know what harm it can do to us, but let us tell you from your brain to your toe, every bit of your body is getting affected. Making use of your phone all the time, WiFi signal, laptops, gaming devices can do more serious harm than you can ever think of.

Our body is made of natural substance, while it transforms itself with changes to survive not every change works in favour of it. Our increasing gadget addiction is leading to some changes in our body that are leading to deformities.

We know keeping tech away isn’t an option but reducing the usage of it and altering your addiction can make all the difference in the world.

Harming Your Spine:

You might feel you can’t survive without a smartphone, but you need to understand it is harming your spin. Medical researches state that constantly scrolling the screen of your devices directly puts pressure on your nape. Do you see that lump on your spin? Well, now you know what is causing it in the first place. Between ages 18-30, this is a common thing seen between adults. Why does it happen? In order to support your neck.

What should be done?

Can’t leave your phone? Keep your device at eye level, don’t look do. Start some basic breathing and stretch out exercises that will help you get rid of a headache, back and neck pain.

Cell Phone Elbow

This is one of the common occurrences that take place among phone addicts. Also known as cubital tunnel syndrome that causes numbness or pain in the elbow or forearm area. This happens due to excessive talking on the phone. Our lazy lifestyle and constant desk job is a major reason.

What should be done?

Walk when you talk. Move off your seat and as much movement as you can. When it comes to having a lengthy conversation, make use of hands-free or Bluetooth headset.

The Correlation between WiFi and Sperm Count

All the men out there, this requires your immediate attention. A study in 2011 revealed that men using WiFi for more than four hours lower their chances of becoming a father. While this might sound unbelievable, the study claimed the electromagnetic radiation directly affects your sperm count, DNA, and mobility. Well, this is serious.

What should be done?

Avoid keeping the gadgets in your bottom’s pockets. Also, how about making use of a table and not keeping the laptop on your lap?

Eye Strain

You already know this. Using anything beyond a point causes serious issues. The exposure to blue light from the screen not only affects our eyes but leads to eyesight issues, which at times even causes a headache.

What should be done?

Use anti-glare when working for a long duration. There are glasses available in the market that cut the blue light, protecting your eyes. Also, there are glass tints available that reduce the effect of blue light.

Hearing Problem

Among people who need to hear music on high volume or can’t live without earphones? It’s time to change this habit of yours before you damage your hearing forever.

What should be done?

Start with lowering down the volume, we all love music but enjoying it shouldn’t cost you your hearing. Try to go for overhead sets.

The Thumb Damage:

When texting our thumb is being used constantly, which eventually will hurt it, causing permanent deformity. It can lead to problems like thumb arthritis, pain while bending it. If the way we operate damages the thumb tendons, there are high chances that it might cause tendonitis, which is painful.

What Should be Done?

We have four more fingers apart from the thumb. Let us give our thumb a break and make use of fingers.

Well having said, it is better to fix our habits now than regret later. Any liking is good but when it turns to addiction it not just harms you but eventually destroys you.