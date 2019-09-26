News and Trends

The Entrepreneurship Summit Is All Set For Its Inaugural Edition On September 30, 2019 At Abu Dhabi Global Market

The event, which will run from 9am to 6pm, will feature a number of panel discussions and fireside chats with prominent members of the UAE and MENA entrepreneurial community.
Image credit: Shutterstock
With speakers like Careem co-founder and Chief Experience Officer Magnus Olsson, Abu Dhabi Investment Office Executive Director for Technology Partnerships Jamil Asfour, Souqalmal.com founder Ambareen Musa, Hub71 Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development Ahmad Ali Alwan, and several others confirmed on the agenda, The Entrepreneurship Summit in Abu Dhabi staged by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in collaboration with Startup Grind Abu Dhabi, is now all set to welcome guests on Monday, September 30, 2019.

The event, which will run from 9am to 6pm at Abu Dhabi Global Market, will feature a number of panel discussions and fireside chats with prominent members of the UAE and MENA entrepreneurial community. Besides the aforementioned speakers, the line-up also includes representatives from organizations like Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Etihad, New York University Abu Dhabi, Insead Abu Dhabi, MAGNiTT, Clara, Surkus, Plug And Play, and 500 Startups, among others.

Entrepreneur Middle East is a Partner for this inaugural edition of The Entrepreneurship Summit in Abu Dhabi, and Editor in Chief Aby Sam Thomas will be engaging in a conversation on stage with Careem’s Magnus Olsson on his entrepreneurial journey, while Managing Editor Tamara Pupic will moderate a panel discussion on access to capital for MENA founders with Souqalmal.com’s Ambareen Musa, Okadoc’s Fodhil Benturquia, Fetchr’s Idriss Al Rifai, and Bayzat’s Talal Bayaa.

Besides the speakers at the event, attendees of The Entrepreneurship Summit will also get to see five selected startups - Careelix, Daggle, Finlect, Engleez, and Inphota- pitch themselves in a competition for a prize sponsored by Sage Middle East.

