Redmi Note 8 Pro Comes With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera And Specs Are Quite Impressive

October 11, 2019 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

There is something about Redmi phones that often makes the customers excited. Known to launch smartphones with great specs in the budget, this time Xiamoni is coming up with a power-packed phone in form of Redmi Note 8 Pro.

The phone was launched in China two months ago and is all set to launch in India on October 16. The highlight of the latest is the 64MP primary sensor quad-camera setup. Maintaining a good battery life, Redmi Note 8 Pro has 4,500mAh battery with Helio G90T gaming SoC with 18 W fast charging support.

Xiaomi confirmed the launch date on Twitter using the hashtag #64MPQuadCamBeast. The teaser poster shows an Infinity symbol, which when flipped becomes number 8, signaling on the launch of the model.

The poster also gives us an insight into what to expect from the phone. From the quad-camera setup at the back, UFS storage to pro gaming and super-resolution, the features already look quite impressive.

This is also the company’s first device to have such a camera. The other cameras are 8MP (wide angle shooter), two 2MP cameras and 20MP front camera.

Talking about specs, Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 6.53-inch full-HD and is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC (a gaming focussed chipset). To improve the gaming experience, the developers have also added liquid cooling support. The model comes with a variant of up to 8GB RAM and Game Turbo 2.0 mode.

The prices have yet not been revealed. However in China the models were launched the 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage phones were launched for CNY 1,399 (approx INR 14,000) and CNY 1,599 (approx INR 16,000) and CNY 1,799 (approx INR 18,000), respectively.

The smartphone is also IP52 certified.