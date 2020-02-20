Entrepreneur Café

Need A Dose Of Inspiration? These Quotes From 10 Of The World's Most Successful Entrepreneurs Can Help

Need A Dose Of Inspiration? These Quotes From 10 Of The World's Most Successful Entrepreneurs Can Help
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneurs find inspiration in a number of things. Whether it’s through someone they’ve met, or through a book they read, inspiration can, for most of us at least, help lay a roadmap to success. So, if you’re struggling to find your way, or lost your mojo somewhere along the line, these inspirational pearls of wisdom, said by 10 of the world’s most successful founders, can be your guiding light.

Steve Jobs, co-founder, Apple

“Remembering you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose... There is no reason not to follow your heart.”

Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder, Facebook

“The question I ask myself like almost every day is, ‘Am I doing the most important thing I could be doing?’… Unless I feel like I’m working on the most important problem that I can help with, then I’m not going to feel good about how I’m spending my time.”

Elon Musk, co-founder, Tesla

“If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough.”

Jeff Bezos, founder, Amazon

“The common question that gets asked in business is, ‘Why?’ That’s a good question, but an equally valid question is, ‘Why not?'”

Reid Hoffman, co-founder, LinkedIn

“If you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you’ve launched too late.”

Warren Buffet, founder, Berkshire Hathaway

“It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you’ll do things differently.”

Bill Gates, co-founder, Microsoft Corporation

“Don’t compare yourself with anyone in this world… If you do so, you are insulting yourself.”

Sir Richard Branson, founder, The Virgin Group

 “You don’t learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing and falling over.”

Walt Disney, co-founder, Disney

"The difference between winning and losing is most often not quitting."

Sam Walton, founder, Walmart

“Capital isn’t scarce. Vision is.”

