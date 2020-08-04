The Hottest Industries Today
Every December, we publish a list in Entrepreneur of what we predict will be the “hottest” categories for franchise expansion in the year ahead. And every summer we typically publish an update on that list—not updating the categories, but updating the information on the fast-growing or newly launched franchises within those categories.
But this year, as we prepared to update the list, we were faced with a question—should we change the categories from those we had listed in December, back when the world looked and felt a whole lot different? While businesses in some of these categories were deemed nonessential and were adversely affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns, many also found creative ways to keep serving customers during that time. And we believe that even those that didn’t will ultimately benefit from the fact that absence makes the heart grow fonder. It’s unlikely that anyone will ever again take for granted the ability to go to the gym or a family entertainment center. So in the end, we removed just a few categories (including breakfast, Mexican food, and juices/acai bowls, which you can find covered in our “Top 200 Food Franchises” list), and added one that saw a boost in popularity during the shutdowns: home improvement.
The road ahead will still hold many challenges for businesses in every industry, and different franchisors and franchisees will tackle those challenges differently. So keep in mind that this list is not an endorsement of any particular franchise company. It’s more important than ever to do your own research before investing in an opportunity. Read the FDD, consult with accountants and attorneys, and talk to existing and former franchisees to decide whether the franchise is right for you. For more information on a particular franchise, click on the company's name.ChildcareEntertainment/RecreationFitness BusinessesHealthHome ImprovementPetsRestoration Services
Childcare
For essential workers who couldn't stay home with their little ones, childcare businesses proved even more vital than ever this year. And those parents who could stay home have likely gained a new appreciation for the work these businesses do to educate and care for their kids. As the economy opens back up and more parents head back to the office, this category should only keep growing.
Adventure Kids PlaycareChildcare/entertainment centers
Building Kidz SchoolPreschool/educational childcare
Celebree SchoolEarly childhood education and childcare
Children's LighthouseChildcare
College Nannies, Sitters and TutorsNanny-placement, babysitting, tutoring
Creative World School FranchisingEarly childhood education centers
Discovery Point FranchisingChildcare
Genius KidsPreschool, daycare, public-speaking enrichment programs
Giggles Drop-In ChildcareDrop-in childcare, afterschool programs, summer camps
Goddard SystemsPreschool/educational childcare
Ivy Kids SystemsChildcare and early learning
Ivybrook AcademyPreschool
Kiddie AcademyEducational childcare
Kids 'R' Kids Learning AcademiesChildcare centers
KidsParkHourly childcare and preschool
KLA SchoolsPreschool/childcare
LeafSpring SchoolsEducational childcare/preschool
The Learning Experience Academy of Early EducationPreschool/educational childcare
Lightbridge AcademyChildcare/early learning
Montessori Kids UniverseEducational childcare
Muse GlobalEarly childhood education
Primrose School FranchisingEducational childcare
Tierra EncantadaSpanish immersion daycare and preschool
Twinkle Toes Nanny AgencyIn-home child care
Entertainment/Recreation
Entertainment and recreation businesses were understandably deemed nonessential during the shutdowns. And yet, more than ever, people needed things to keep them occupied and take their minds off the world—and many of these businesses found creative ways to still meet that need, like offering take-home DIY projects and online party services.
Alamo Drafthouse CinemaDine-in theaters
American Poolplayers AssociationRecreational billiard leagues
AR WorkshopDIY workshops
Axe MonkeysIndoor axe, knife, and spear throwing
Blue Ox Axe ThrowingIndoor axe throwing
Board & Brush Creative StudioDIY wood-sign workshops
City Brew ToursEducational craft brewery tours
ClimbZone FranchisingClimbing-wall family entertainment centers
Color Me Mine EnterprisesPaint-your-own-ceramics studios
Complete Weddings + EventsPhotography, DJ, video, and photo-booth services
Cruise PlannersTravel agencies
Ctrl VVirtual reality arcades
DivaDanceAdult dance classes and parties
Dream VacationsTravel agencies
Elite Events & TicketsEvent planner, ticket brokerage, and travel agency
EscapologyEscape rooms
Expedia CruiseShipCentersRetail travel agencies
Freedom Boat ClubMembership boat clubs
FuntopiaWall-climbing and family entertainment facilities
GameTruck LicensingMobile video-game theaters
HaliMacAxe throwing
Kampgrounds of AmericaCampgrounds and RV Parks
Launch FranchisingFamily entertainment centers
Nailed It DIYDIY studios
Painting with a TwistPaint-and-sip studios
Paniq RoomEscape rooms
Pinot's PalettePaint-and-sip studios
PinspirationDIY studios
The Rustic BrushDIY studios
Safari NationIndoor bounce houses and playgrounds
SailTimeMembership boat clubs
Sky ZoneTrampoline parks/entertainment centers
Stumpy's Hatchet HouseHatchet-throwing venues
Thrillz High Flying Adventure ParkFamily adventure parks
Urban Air Adventure ParkAdventure parks
urbanChef FranchisingCooking classes
Wine & DesignPaint-and-sip studios
Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-ResortsFamily camping resorts
Fitness Businesses
When the pandemic hit, many fitness franchises were able to quickly pivot and offer classes to their customers online. Nevertheless, many people were eager to get back into the gym when restrictions began to be lifted, and with health more top-of-mind than ever, this already strong category should only see more growth going forward.
Ageless FitnessFitness programs for seniors
Air Aerial FitnessAerial fitness training
AKT FranchiseFitness studios
Alkalign StudiosGroup fitness classes, streaming fitness classes, nutrition coaching
Anytime FitnessFitness centers
Athletic RepublicSports performance training
Baby Boot CampPrenatal and postpartum fitness and nutrition
The Barre CodeBarre fitness classes
Blink FitnessHealth and fitness centers
Bodytek FitnessGyms
Brooklyn Fitboxing USABoxing and kickboxing group fitness programs
Burn Boot CampWomen's fitness centers
The Camp Transformation CenterFitness/weight-loss services
Cityrow FranchiseRowing and strength training
CKO KickboxingKickboxing fitness classes
Club Pilates FranchiseReformer Pilates classes
Core Progression Elite Personal TrainingPersonal and group training, wellness services
Crunch FranchiseFitness centers
CycleBarIndoor cycling classes
Discover StrengthPersonalized strength training
Eat The Frog FitnessFitness studios
EverybodyFightsFitness facilities
The Exercise CoachPersonal training
F45 TrainingFitness studios
Fit Body Boot CampIndoor fitness boot camps
Fit4MomPrenatal and postpartum fitness and wellness programs
Fitness TogetherPersonal training
FitPro FranchisingFitness and nutrition programs
Gold's GymHealth and fitness centers
GYMGUYZMobile personal training
Hard Exercise WorksBoot camp fitness programs
Hardcore Fitness Boot CampGroup training
Honor YogaYoga, meditation, teacher training, retreats
Iron Legion FranchiseStrength training and fitness programs
ISI Elite TrainingAthletic-based fitness programs
Jabz FranchisingBoxing studios for women
JazzerciseGroup fitness classes, conventions, apparel, and accessories
Just You FitnessPersonal training
Last Real GymGyms
Legends BoxingBoxing fitness programs
The Max Challenge10-week fitness and nutrition programs
Mayweather Boxing + FitnessBoxing group fitness
Moms on the RunFitness programs for women
MyFitness ButlerMobile personal training
9RoundKickboxing fitness circuit-training centers
On The Marc TrainingMobile fitness training
Orangetheory FitnessGroup personal training
Outlaw FitCamp Fitness StudiosFunctional interval training fitness studios
Oxygen Yoga & FitnessYoga and fitness classes
Physique 57Barre fitness classes
PickUp USA FitnessBasketball-focused fitness clubs
Planet FitnessFitness clubs
Pure BarreBarre fitness classes and apparel
Pure PhysiqueFitness and wellness centers
Red Effect International FranchiseInfrared fitness studios
Regymen FitnessFitness studios
Retro FitnessHealth clubs
Row HouseIndoor rowing classes
Sasquatch StrengthGroup functional training
Self Made Training FacilityPrivate personal training and supplement sales
Send Me A TrainerIn-home personal training
Snap Fitness24-hour fitness centers
StretchLabAssisted stretching classes and related therapy services
StrideFitness studios
Sudore WellnessGroup interval training
Tapout FitnessFitness and martial arts
The8Block Fitness StudioFitness studios with smoothie bar and recovery services
30 Minute HitKickboxing circuit-training programs for women
Title Boxing ClubBoxing and kickboxing fitness classes, personal training, apparel
Tough Mudder BootcampHigh intensity interval training studios
TruFusionGroup fitness studios
UFC GymBoxing, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu jitsu, high-intensity interval training, and group fitness classes
Workout Anytime 24/724-hour health clubs
YogaSixYoga studios
Health
Being healthy has become more important than ever, so this small but growing category probably looks more appealing than ever to prospective franchisees. And there's something here for everyone, from traditional health services to more alternative offerings like acupuncture, cryotherapy, IV therapy, and cannabis.
ApexNetwork Physical TherapyPhysical therapy
BeBalanced Hormone Weight Loss CentersHormone-based weight-loss and wellness services
Discover CBDHemp-derived CBD products
Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation TechniquesNeuromuscular training
Eufloria FranchisingCBD/THC products and accessories; virtual doctor consultations
4ever YoungPreventative health, wellness, and aesthetic services
Franny's FranchisingCBD products and accessories
Fyzical Therapy & Balance CentersPhysical therapy, balance and vestibular therapy, preventive wellness services
Good Feet WorldwideArch supports, related products
HealthSource ChiropracticChiropractic, rehabilitation, massage, nutrition, and wellness services
Home Care for the 21st CenturyHome health care and hospice care
The Hydration RoomVitamin IV and injection therapy
iCryoCryotherapy, wellness, and pain management services
The JointChiropractic services
Lice Clinics of AmericaLice-treatment services and products
Miracle-EarHearing aids
Mobility City HoldingsWheelchair and mobility scooter repair, cleaning, rentals, and sales
Mobility PlusMobility scooters, ramps, stair lifts
Modern AcupunctureAcupuncture
My EyelabEye care and eyewear
100% ChiropracticChiropractic services, massage therapy, nutritional supplements
101 MobilityMobility and accessibility equipment sales and services
Pearle VisionEye care and eyewear
Perspire Sauna StudioInfrared sauna studios
PharmaboxOver-the-counter pharmaceutical products vending
Physical Therapy Now FranchisePhysical therapy
Profile by SanfordWeight-loss and wellness services
Relax The BackProducts for relief/prevention of back and neck pain
Restore Hyper Wellness + CryotherapyWellness services
Results Inc. Weight Loss CentersWeight-loss coaching and products
The Salt SuiteSalt therapy
Structural ElementsOrthopedic wellness services
Titan Medical CenterMedical rejuvenation therapy and weight-loss centers
Transcend HospiceHospice agencies
True Rest FranchisingFloatation therapy
Unity Rd.Retail cannabis dispensaries
Vegan Fine FoodsVegan health and beauty stores/cafes/vitamin and supplement stores
Home Improvement
As shelter-in-place orders had people spending more time in their homes, many turned to home improvement, repair, and remodeling projects to keep themselves busy. Most home improvement stores and service business were able to stay open during this time, adjusting their services to maintain proper social distancing and sanitation, with some even pivoting to virtual consultations.
ABC SeamlessSeamless siding, soffit, fascia, gutters, windows, roofing
Access Garage DoorsGarage door sales, installation, and repairs
Ace Handyman ServicesResidential and commercial repairs, maintenance, and improvements
Ace HardwareHardware and home-improvement stores
Aladdin Doors FranchisingGarage-door installation and repairs
America's Color ConsultantsPaint color consulting
Andy OnCallHandyman services
Apex Energy SolutionsReplacement windows
Archadeck Outdoor LivingOutdoor living space design and construction
Bloomin' BlindsWindow covering sales, installation, and repairs
Budget BlindsWindow coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
CertaPro PaintersResidential and commercial painting
Christmas DecorHoliday and event lighting
Closet & Storage Concepts/More Space PlaceResidential/commercial closet and storage systems; Murphy beds
Closet FactoryCustom closet and storage systems
Closets By Design FranchisingCustom closet and home/office organization systems
Color World House PaintingResidential/commercial painting, repairs, gutter installation, power washing, holiday lighting
Concrete CraftDecorative concrete coatings
Decorating Den InteriorsInterior decorating services and products
Dr. Auto & CasaHome and auto handyman services
DreamMaker Bath & KitchenKitchen, bath, and interior remodeling
EatGatherLoveKitchen refacing and remodeling
Five Star Bath SolutionsBathroom remodeling
Five Star PaintingResidential and commercial painting
Floor Coverings InternationalFlooring
Footprints FloorsFlooring installation and restoration
Fresh CoatResidential and commercial painting
Furniture MedicFurniture and wood restoration, repair, and refinishing
GarageExpertsGarage cabinets, floor coatings, organization products
Get A Grip FranchisingCountertop, cabinet, tub, tile, and shower resurfacing; fiberglass repair
Glass DoctorAuto/residential/commercial glass installation, repair, and replacement
The Glass GuruWindow and glass restoration, repair, and replacement
Gotcha CoveredWindow treatments
Granite Garage FloorsGarage floor coatings
GreenLight MobilityHome modifications for the disabled and aging
Handyman ConnectionHome repairs, remodeling
Handyman ProHandyman services
HandyPro InternationalHandyman and home-modification services
Home Technology HandymanSmart home and electrical contracting services
Home Technology ProsSmart home and electrical contracting services
The Honey Do ServiceHandyman/home-improvement services
ImecaLumber and hardware stores
Kitchen SolversKitchen and bath remodeling and design
Kitchen Tune-UpResidential and commercial kitchen and bath remodeling
Kitchen WiseKitchen pantry and bathroom organization
Made in the Shade Blinds and MoreWindow coverings
Metal SupermarketsMetal stores
Miracle Method Surface RefinishingKitchen and bathroom surface refinishing
Mr. ApplianceResidential and commercial appliance installation and repairs
Mr. HandymanResidential and commercial repair, maintenance, and improvement services
Mr. Sandless/Dr. DecknFenceInterior and exterior sandless wood refinishing
N-Hance Wood RefinishingWood cabinet and floor refinishing
Ocean ExteriorsRoofing, exterior coating, vinyl windows, paving
Outdoor Lighting PerspectivesResidential, holiday, and hospitality lighting
Painter1Painting
The Patch BoysDrywall repair
PatchMasterDrywall repair
Paul Ryan WindowsWindow and door sales and installation
Pet Door USAPet door sales and installation
Precision Door ServiceResidential garage door repair, installation, and service
Premier Pools & SpasResidential pool construction
Pro-Lift Garage DoorsGarage-door installation and repairs
ProSource WholesaleWholesale kitchen, bath, and flooring products
Re-BathBathroom remodeling
Refresh RenovationsResidential renovations
RenuKreteConcrete flooring installation, treatment, repair, and restoration
ScreenmobileMobile window and door screening
ShelfGenie Franchise SystemsCustom pull-out shelving for cabinets and pantries
Space2SleepCustom wall beds and cabinetry
Spray-NetExterior spray painting
Superior Fence & RailFence sales and installation
Surface SpecialistsBathtub repair and refinishing, tub liners, bath remodeling
Tailored LivingHome organization products and services
360 PaintingResidential and commercial painting
UBuildIt HoldingsConstruction consulting
USA InsulationHome insulation and energy-efficient products
Window WorldReplacement windows, doors, siding, and other exterior remodeling products
Wow 1 Day PaintingOne-day residential and commercial painting
Pets
Americans spent an estimated $75 billion on their furry friends last year, according to the American Pet Products Association, and while spending in other areas has decreased, people are still willing to sacrifice for their pets. Plus, most pet stores qualified as 'essential businesses' during the shutdowns, and other businesses like doggy daycares stayed open to provide care for medical workers' pets.
Always Faithful Dog TrainingDog training
The Ark Pet Spa & HotelPet boarding, daycare, grooming, and products
Aussie Pet MobileMobile pet grooming
Ben's BarketplacePet health-food stores
Camp Bow WowDog daycare, boarding, training, grooming
Camp Run-A-MuttDog daycare and boarding
Central BarkDog dayare
Dee-O-GeePet supplies and services
The Dog StopDog care services and products
Dog Training Elite FranchisingDog training
DogtopiaDog daycare, boarding, and spa services
EarthWise PetPet food and supplies, grooming, self-wash, training, and walking
easyvetclinicWalk-in veterinary clinics
Fetch! Pet CarePet-sitting, dog-walking
The Healthy AnimalHealth food for dogs and cats
Hounds Town USADog daycare, pet boarding, pet grooming
HussePet-product delivery
In Home Pet ServicesPet-sitting, dog-walking
Instinct Dog TrainingDog training
JemelliDog-food delivery
K9 Resorts Luxury Pet HotelLuxury dog daycare and boarding
Leader of the Pack Canine InstituteDog training, boarding, daycare, grooming, retail
Mutts Canine CantinaDog parks with bars and grills
Paw & OrderDog training
Paws Pet CarePet-sitting, dog-walking
Pet PassagesPet funeral and cremation services and products
Pet Supplies PlusRetail pet supplies and services
Pet WantsNatural pet-food stores/delivery
PetlandPets, pet supplies, boarding, daycare, grooming
petNmindNatural pet food and supplies; dog self-wash
Pets Are InnPet care in private homes
Preppy PetPet daycare, boarding, grooming
Salty PawsDog ice cream shops
ScenthoundDog grooming
Sit Means Sit Dog TrainingDog training
Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & GroomingPet food and supplies, grooming, self wash, bakery
Wild Birds UnlimitedBird-feeding supplies and nature gift items
Woofie'sDog walking, pet sitting, mobile pet grooming
Zoom RoomIndoor dog training and socialization, pet products
Restoration Services
Restoration service businesses have long had the reputation of being recession-proof, and they stand to prove that now. Since disasters don't stop occuring no matter the circumstances, these were obviously deemed essential businesses, and many found their services in even higher demand than usual during the shutdowns.