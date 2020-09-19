Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Instaglam

Men can treat themselves to this new offering from UAE-based startup Instaglam.
Image credit: Shutterstock

1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Women have long enjoyed UAE-based startup Instaglam’s grooming services that are administered to them at their own homes- and now, men can take advantage of this offering too! That’s right; the Instaglam app now allows for customers to select from a range of beauty and grooming services for both men and women, which they can enjoy from the comfort of their own homes!

Source: Instaglam

With Instaglam facilitating everything from hair styling to manicures and pedicures no matter where you may be located, there’s now no reason for you to sport an unkempt look for your next Zoom call. 

