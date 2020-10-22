News and Trends

#EntMERoundTable, Presented By Du, Focused On How Businesses Can Start Anew In The Post COVID-19 Era

The Entrepreneur Middle East Round Table discussion, presented by du, gathered industry leaders to explore how businesses can start anew in the post COVID-19 times.
2 min read

“You cannot stand still. The world around us has changed,” Hany Fahmy Aly, Executive Vice President – Enterprise Business, du, advised small business owners during the latest Entrepreneur Middle East Round Table discussion, presented by du.

Held in October 2020, the virtual edition of the roundtable discussion also featured Padmini Gupta, CEO, Rise and Xare, and Roberto Croci, Managing Director - MEA, Microsoft for Startups. In a conversation moderated by Entrepreneur Middle East's Editor in Chief Aby Sam Thomas, the three speakers shared insights on how businesses should set the agenda for a post COVID-19 world. "Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst," Aly added. "Be agile and move faster. Scenario planning is dead. Now, it’s about being adaptive to change. We all would have responded to the crisis better if we had this mindset from the beginning."

From adjusting leadership techniques in order to accommodate today’s business landscape, to the opportunities that have risen for large corporates and SMEs, the discussion fostered personal ideas and suggestions for fellow business leaders to help them safeguard their business against the impact of COVID-19.

For other highlights from the virtual event, check out our video!

