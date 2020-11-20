Short-Video App Chingari Hits 38 Mn Users

November 20, 2020 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The social media app Chingari has achieved the benchmark of serving 38 million users on its platform, surpassing popular social media apps, Snapchat, and Facebook.

The company maintains that more than 95 million videos are viewed on the platform every day and in the last 45 days, over 2.6 billion videos on the app have been watched by its consumers.

“The last few months have been the busiest time of our entire lives but it is immensely gratifying for us to see an overwhelming response from our users. In the last one week itself, the Chingari app has recorded a behemoth increase of 611 per cent in the active engagement time,” said Chingari co-founder and chief executive officer Sumit Ghosh. “Today, Chingari has outperformed foreign platforms like Facebook and Snapchat with a daily average engagement time of 51 minutes. We see this success as a reflection of the power of Indian youths.”

The meteoric rise of the app assumes great significance as it comes at a time when India has pledged to become AtmaNirbhar. “Chingari’s vision has always been the empowerment of content creators and to achieve this objective, we are constantly adding Bharat-specific features and entering into multiple collaborations to bring the best of all under our Chingari umbrella. We also provide the best video and audio editing tools and the best Indianized filters for visual effects to our content creators,” Ghosh added.

To keep its users engaged, the platform has also added AR (augmented reality) filters on its platform to give content creators more advanced front and rear camera tools to work with. According to the company, a content creator on the app not only earns recognition and sponsorships but is also given points (based on how viral the video is) which can be redeemed for money.

“Our app makes for wholesome entertainment by providing games, news, and short entertaining videos to subscribers at a click. Besides, we ensure the highest data privacy standards and also take content moderation very seriously. Riding high on these positives, the Chingari app enjoys a huge consumer base not just in India but also in countries like UAE, the United States, Vietnam, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and others. Till a short while ago, the social app space in all these countries was only dominated by Chinese platforms,” remarked Chingari co-founder and chief operating officer Deepak Salvi, in a statement.

The highest percentages of its users are youth aged between 18 and 35 years. The growth in popularity of the app in regional zones comes on the back of the fact that its content is available in 10 vernacular languages — Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Odia, and Telugu with also two international languages — English and Spanish.