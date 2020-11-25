[Funding Alert] Radio Technology Startup Inntot Technologies Raises Bridge Round From Unicorn India Ventures

November 25, 2020 3 min read

Kerala-based technology-driven startup Inntot Technologies has announced to have raised an undisclosed bridge round from Unicorn India Ventures. The venture company first seeded the company in 2018.

The platform focuses on providing high quality and cost-effective IP solutions for next-generation digital media broadcast receivers, namely, Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM) for amplitude modulation (AM) and frequency modulation (FM) bands receivers, digital audio broadcasting (DAB)/DAB+ receivers, call detail record (CDR) receivers and integrated services digital broadcasting (ISDB-T) receivers and HD-radio (HDR) receiver in collaboration with Xperi.

The company plans to use the funds to procure decidedly urbane and precision digital radio test equipment that is required for RF and timing performance testing for all the digital radio broadcast receiver standards, namely; DRM in AM and FM bands, DAB/DAB+, HD-Radio, CDR.

The startup incorporated in 2014, aims to provide cost-effective and high-quality digital media broadcast receiver solutions across the globe. SDR receiver solutions of the company cover the digital radio broadcast standards with concerned geographies such as DRM for India, Russia, South Africa, Indonesia, DAB/DAB+ for Europe, Australia, Middle East, HD-Radio for the US, Canada, Mexico among others, and CDR for China.

The current digital radio broadcast receiver solutions in the market require dedicated chips that are high in costs and are used to perform complex operations like demodulation in hardware. Hence the end solution becomes exceedingly expensive. Such high costs prevent swift penetration into emerging and high-volume markets like India, the European Union, South Africa, Russia, China, and Indonesia where the usage of DRM, DAB, CDR Technology is mandated by Government and broadcasters, said a statement released in the report.

“Our objective is to enable Inntot to provide high quality and cost-effective Digital Radio Broadcast Receiver solutions across all geographies. Be it inside cars, houses, or smartphones. The continued support from Unicorn India is a testament to the success we have achieved so far and the growth plans that are chalked out for the next 2 years,” said Inntot Technologies co-founder and chief executive officer Rajith Nair.

The startup claims to have a unique perceived benefit as its software defined radio (SDR) implementation along with patented improvisations run on adaptive radio management (ARM) processors making it high quality and cost-effective for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and bringing down the receiver cost within the reach of the common man.

The platform has licensed its digital radio receiver solutions to multiple tier-I customers including Clarion and Telechips.

“We entered Inntot two years back and since then have seen Inntot’s growth and their ability to create IP which will work in global markets like the US, Europe, and China. We have extended this additional funding so that they can develop more IPs and scale up faster. It is the only company in India which can serve multiple bandwidths across different markets,” added Unicorn India Ventures managing partner Anil Joshi, in a statement.

The company is a member of Digital Radio Mondiale Consortium, WorldDAB, and has collaborated with Xperi for HD-Radio receiver solutions.