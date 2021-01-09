Grant Cardone: 'Why Try to Make $1 Million When You Can Make $10 Million?'

January 9, 2021 4 min read

When Discovery challenged Grant Cardone to ditch his money, contacts and resources and try to build a $1 million company in 90 days, he declined. He said he'd build a $10 million company instead.

The motivational speaker, real estate investor, author and Entrepreneur contributor is one of three contestants on the new season of Undercover Billionaire, all racing to grab seven figures first. His opponents are Elaine Culotti, a real estate developer, interior designer, builder and founder of House of Rock, and Monique Idlett-Mosley, the founder and CEO of technology fund Reign Ventures. We caught up with Cardone to see how he approached this challenge, and how his strategy did or didn't vary from his usual plan of attack.

Did you have a plan, a grand vision of what you became when you first started out?