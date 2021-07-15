In Pictures: The Young Arab Leaders Power Lunch At Sharjah's House Of Wisdom

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article has been built in collaboration with Young Arab Leaders, a not-for-profit organization founded by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, to develop the next generation of leaders in the Arab world through entrepreneurship, education, and employment.

The latest installment of Young Arab Leaders’ Power Lunch series was held at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah on Sunday, June 13, 2021, with H.E. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, President, International Publishers Association, taking guests around what is set to be the Emirate’s new iconic cultural hub.

Commissioned in honor of Sharjah being granted the World Book Capital title in 2019 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the House of Wisdom has been built as a reimagination of what a library could be, with the 12,000 sq. m. structure designed by Foster + Partners as a modern interpretation of a knowledge hub.

H.E. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi (ninth from left) with members of Young Arab Leaders. Image courtesy: House of Wisdom

With H.E. Sheikha Bodour leading the gathering, the members of Young Arab Leaders were treated to a tour around the magnificently designed House of Wisdom by its Director Marwa Obaid Al Aqroubi and members of her team, with guests left in awe of its 105,000-book library, its Al Jazri digital fabrication lab, its Little Reader space for children, and more.

H.E. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi (fourth from right) with members of Young Arab Leaders during the Young Arab Leaders’ Power Lunch. Image courtesy: House of Wisdom

With the House of Wisdom aiming “to become the destination for culture, education, arts and education, arts, and edutainment, and to ease access knowledge for all,” H.E. Sheikha Bodour shared insights into the journey that’s led to the creation of what is the grandest contribution to Sharjah’s public offerings where books, knowledge. and cultural enrichment can be accessed.

Led by Chairperson Muna Al Gurg, Director of Retail at Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, and Vice-Chairperson Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), this edition of the Young Arab Leaders Power Lunch featured guests like Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) Executive Chairman Marwan Al Sarkal, Barjeel Art Foundation founder Sultan Al Qassemi, Entrepreneur Middle East Editor in Chief Aby Sam Thomas, and others.

