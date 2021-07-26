Webinar Invite: Against All Odds Featuring HRH Princess Lamia Bint Majed Saud AlSaud On July 29, 2021

July 26, 2021 2 min read

The career of HRH Princess Lamia Bint Majed Saud AlSaud, Secretary General and member of the Board of Trustees at Alwaleed Philanthropies, has revolved around tackling social, cultural and economic challenges, especially in the area of women's empowerment.

In the upcoming edition of Against All Odds, the Entrepreneur Middle East Live series of conversations with enterprising women, HRH Princess Lamia will share the lessons she has learned by dedicating her work to speaking up for and helping the vulnerable and disadvantaged.

This installment of Against All Odds will be held at 3pm (KSA) / 4pm (UAE) on Thursday, July 29, 2021. To register and reserve your spot, please click here.

As the Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies, an organization founded by HRH Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to contribute to a world of tolerance, acceptance, equality and opportunity for all, HRH Princess Lamia leads a team of 10 women working in four key areas: developing communities, building cross-cultural bridges, empowering women and youth, and providing disaster relief.

Among Alwaleed Philanthropies’ many projects that target women in Saudi Arabia, HRH Princess Lamia will be speaking on Against All Odds about Alwaleed Philanthropies' role in contributing to the development of a sustainable economy in Saudi Arabia. One of Alwaleed Philanthropies’ projects is dedicated to ensuring that female artisans in Saudi Arabia can earn a sustainable livelihood through their crafts, arming them with the skills they need in order to become successful. The foundation provides hundreds of female artisans with access to new markets and commercial opportunities, whilst preserving valuable handicrafts and traditions including jewellery making, calligraphy, and Al Sadu weaving.

To reserve your spot for this edition of Against All Odds with HRH Princess Lamia, please click here.

