The Executive Selection: Rolex

This one's for the racers- you'll definitely want to add the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona to your collection of timepieces.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This one’s for the racers- you’ll definitely want to add the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona to your collection of timepieces. Having debuted in 1963, this chronograph was carefully designed to meet the high-performance world of professional racing drivers, and its newest edition continues to transcend time.

Rolex
Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona

Powered with Rolex’s own self-winding mechanical chronograph movement Calibre 4130, it delivers a power reserve of 72 hours. Suited for the race circuit, it enables drivers to measure elapsed time and check average speeds up to 400 kilometers per hour on its trademark tachymeter bezel.

An iconic symbol of motor sport, the Cosmograph Daytona is available in platinum and white, yellow, and Everose gold. 

