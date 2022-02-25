'I Have Tears In My Eyes From Laughing So Much': Wendy's Rips Into McDonald's French Fries In Savage New Billboards

Fast-food rivalries have been longstanding, and perhaps no rivalry has been more fun to watch over social media than that between Wendy’s and McDonald’s.

From Wendy’s savagely slamming the Golden Arches on Twitter over the seemingly forever broken ice cream machines to the former calling its new hot honey chicken sandwich “anything but McBland,” it’s safe to say that the two know how to riff each other when it comes to who reigns supreme.

Wendy’s latest not-so-subtle campaign is taking it one step further, and it looks like social media has caught on rather quickly.

Over the past few months, Wendy’s has put billboards up around Chicago advertising its famous French fries after the recipe was reformulated in August 2021 to maintain a fresher and crispier consistency upon delivery.

"What we've done is balance the cut of the fry and kept a little bit of the skin of the potato on the fry to be able to drive flavor," Wendy’s President Kurt Kane said at the time. "We used a batter system that allows us to be able to maintain crispiness, both when they're fresh and hot out of the fryer as well as several minutes later."

The billboards read “hot and crispy fries don’t arch, just sayin’” alongside a photo of a folded fry that has an uncanny resemblance to half of the “M” in the famous McDonald’s Golden Arches symbol.

Naturally, Twitter took note and had a field day with it.

Dang @Wendys your flame skills are lol @McDonalds. Chicago on western and armitage. pic.twitter.com/QxCoznJ08H — Hedo (@BlueFoots) February 23, 2022

"I have tears in my eyes from laughing so much," one user commented below one of the billboard photos. "I love how savage @Wendys is."

"Twitter’s not enough..so we’re taking it to the streets now, huh, Wendy’s," another joked alongside a crying laughing emoji.

Wendy's even tweeted back a sly face emoji at one of the original posters, playing along with the social media fodder.

The fast-food chain still maintains that their fries are preferred 2:1 to McDonald's.

Your move, Mickey D's.

Wendy's was up 12.59% year over year as of Friday afternoon.