4 Tips to Get Your Brand Communicating Via Video

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Video content is one of the most effective ways for your company to build your brand. Don’t put off creating videos for your brand. Videos are an easy and very effective way of creating content for your audiences, prospects and clients to consume. Here are a few tips to inspire you or your team to start doing video content for your brand:

Get inspired by others

Use the abundance of the video content for inspiration to produce your own video content. Video is present on nearly all social media platforms nowadays. Facebook has a separate tab for videos. IG has IGTV. And now, TikTok has become one of the most popular video platforms with high engagement rates.

To get your team inspired, have them watch tons of video content on a variety of platforms. Identify the formats you like. Use those formats as examples of videos you want your team to start producing to promote your business brand. You’ll see it’s nothing to fear. You’ll also see your brand can do it too, just like the big players can.

Get your ego out of the way

If you or anyone on your team want to be the face of your business, you’ll have to get in front of the camera. You might be hesitant to do that.

Your fear of speaking in front of people might stem from perfectionism. You might think you shouldn’t do it because you either don’t look perfect, don’t have a perfect background, lighting or audio, or are afraid of saying or doing the wrong thing. Once you take those fears out of the equation, you can make videos!

Yes, you want good audio and lighting. But all you need is a good microphone and a window with good light. Learn some simple audio and lighting tips in my blog post, "How to Get Past Your Shyness with Video," and share them with your team.

Then, think about what you want to say in your first video. These questions will help you craft your message: What is your brand about? What do you want to share with your audience? What is your message?

Next, record your first video. Once you do, you can tick that off your list and move on to the next manageable goal.

Start small

Forget about your fear, and grab your phone. Talk in front of your camera for one minute, imagining your virtual audience all attentively listening to you. Take this time to talk about your brand as if you’re introducing yourself. Get familiar with the feeling of talking. Once you get used to sharing the basics, it will be easier for you to talk about other aspects of your business in front of the camera.

Then, do it for real. Start small. Have just one goal of recording your first video. Start with a 90-second video, so a new audience can engage with you. A 10-minute video will be too long for people who don’t know your brand yet, and they might find it too long. In this first short video, introduce yourself and tell your audience about your brand.

As you build your community, create longer videos for the people who already know you and want to engage with you.

Reach people where they are

Today, when most people work from home and visit social media more freely, you have the opportunity to grow your brand through videos. Capture your audience’s attention with your video content while they browse social media. Social media is a great platform for you to expand your brand by curating video content that can make your audience engage with you.

Everyone’s online, and everyone’s favorite content format is video. If there’s one thing businesses should utilize, it’s the power of video content. Unlike written or graphic content, with video, the audience can easily see who you are, what your personality is and what your brand is about. You may find doing video challenging at first, but as you progress, and you or your team gets more comfortable producing video content, you will see how rewarding it is.

Take these tips to heart, and gain confidence by watching other businesses' videos. Then take massive action. Start producing your own video content, no matter how imperfect. As they say, done is better than perfect.

