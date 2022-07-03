The Executive Selection: Narcisco Rodriguez

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Concocted by perfumer Natalie Gracia-Cetto, Narcisco Rodriguez's Eau de Parfum Cristal is the brand's newest floral, woody, musk scent for women.

Narcisco Rodriguez

Aimed as a tribute to a woman's inner beauty, the fragrance starts off with the scent of soft petals and white floral accords, gradually unfurling to reveal rose and jasmine notes, as well as musk, an unmistakable Narcisco signature note, and finally enhanced with woody and amber facets.

Related: The Executive Selection: Arte Profumi