Carmine Gallo is a popular keynote speaker and internationally bestselling author. His new book, The Storyteller’s Secret: From TED Speaker to Business Legends, Why Some Ideas Catch On And Others Don’t, features famous TED speakers, business legends and successful entrepreneurs who reveal why some ideas catch on and others don’t. Gallo is also the author of The Wall Street Journal bestsellers Talk Like TED and The Presentation Secrets of Steve Jobs. For more information or to sign up for Gallo’s newsletter, visit CarmineGallo.com
Storytelling
The Secret Weapon That Will Make You and Your Business Stand Out in the War of Ideas
And this skill is shared by the most successful business leaders in the world.
Job Seekers
To Ace a Job Interview, Master This Type of Pitch
A lot of well-intended job-hunting advice focuses on preparing a job seeker to answer questions about themselves. That's only a piece of a complete strategy.
Public Speaking
What Steve Harvey Did Right and Wrong in Big Miss Universe Flub
The host announced the runner-up as the winner and had to apologize moments later and correct his mistake.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Billionaire Investor Says Follow Your Obsession, Not Your Passion
'What people are really talking about is being completely captivated by an obsession that they simply cannot imagine conducting their life without," says Michael Moritz.
Project Grow
How Steve Jobs Inspired People to 'Dream Bigger'
The late Apple CEO was known for his harsh desire for the very best, encouraging others to push themselves beyond their comfort zones.
Project Grow
Pastor Joel Osteen Reveals the 2 Words That Can Motivate You to Pursue Your Dreams
'It can sound corny, but if you don't talk to yourself the right way you can talk yourself out of your dreams,' Osteen says.
Passion
As Steve Jobs Once Said, 'People With Passion Can Change The World'
The entrepreneur icon led Apple not with his love of computers, but helping people unleash their creativity.
Steve Jobs
These 5 Steve Jobs Keynotes Will Inspire You to Better Sell Your Ideas
The late Apple CEO turned the product launch into an art form, and leaves a legacy for public speakers to follow.
Fear
The Common Advice Barbara Corcoran and an Astronaut Used to Conquer Fear
Most people fear public speaking or experience stage fright at the very thought of delivering a presentation because they don't do it very often.
Presentations
The iPhone 6 Presentation Shows Apple Still Rocks With Slides
The tech giant delivered the goods -- that is, exciting visuals without so many words -- when it unveiled its latest version of the popular smartphone.
Project Grow
One of Steve Jobs' Last Public Statements Can Help You Discover Your Passion
The most successful entrepreneurs are freakishly enthusiastic about his or her idea. Ask yourself if you feel the same about your venture.
Public Speaking
5 Presentation Lessons From Apple's New Rock Star
A VP at the company wowed the crowd at its recent developer conference. Here's how you can do the same at your next talk.
Pitching
Clock's Ticking: A Simple Tool to Pitch Your Idea in 15 Seconds
If you can't impress in a short amount of time, go back to the drawing board.
Public Speaking
The Best of TED 2014: Lessons for Your Next Presentation
From an astronaut talking fear, Bill and Melinda Gates on giving up their wealth to a surprise appearance by an outlaw, here are some key takeaways from this year's event.
Public Speaking
Avoid the PowerPoint Trap by Having Less Wordy Slides
Don't let your slides distract an audience from the message you're delivering.