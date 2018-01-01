Don Debelak

Starting a Business
Teaming Up for Success
Get your product into the hands of consumers by forming alliances with the right people.
Best Defense
Protecting your intellectual property
Lookin' Good
Giving your products visual impact
Beam Me Up
Companies that can help you get your product onto direct-response TV stations and into retail stores
Finance
Developing a Great Business Model
Determine whether your business will succeed by evaluating these six aspects.
Mum's The Word
Keeping your idea confidential
Put a Lid on It!
An infomercial for this inventor's snappy new food containers helped her seal the deal with a large retailer.
Doctor's Orders
Getting the FDA to give your medical invention the thumbs up can be a challenge, so follow this prescription for approval.
Bright Idea: Product Launch Success Story
This entrepreneur knew her mood-enhancing light bulbs would sell, but she had to convince retailers. How she did it.
If You Build It...
Will they come? If you think your invention could be the foundation for a business, here's how to make the leap.
In the Mood
Warm retailers up to your new product, even if it's in a category all its own.
Your Product at Wal-Mart?
This independent inventor got her product noticed by major retailers and won big. Here's how she did it.
Join Hands
Pair an inventor's idea with your business know-how, and get ready for success.
Launch Your Invention as a Joint Venture
Two heads are better than one, so why not use a joint venture to get your invention off the ground?
Inventive Partnership
You've got the brains, but you need a product with brawn. Try pairing an inventor's idea with your biz know-how.