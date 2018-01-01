Don Debelak

More From Don Debelak

Teaming Up for Success
Starting a Business

Get your product into the hands of consumers by forming alliances with the right people.
7 min read
Best Defense
Starting a Business

Protecting your intellectual property
2 min read
Lookin' Good
Starting a Business

Giving your products visual impact
2 min read
Beam Me Up
Starting a Business

Companies that can help you get your product onto direct-response TV stations and into retail stores
1 min read
Developing a Great Business Model
Finance

Determine whether your business will succeed by evaluating these six aspects.
5 min read
Mum's The Word
Starting a Business

Keeping your idea confidential
1 min read
Put a Lid on It!
Starting a Business

An infomercial for this inventor's snappy new food containers helped her seal the deal with a large retailer.
6 min read
Doctor's Orders
Starting a Business

Getting the FDA to give your medical invention the thumbs up can be a challenge, so follow this prescription for approval.
7 min read
Bright Idea: Product Launch Success Story

This entrepreneur knew her mood-enhancing light bulbs would sell, but she had to convince retailers. How she did it.
6 min read
If You Build It...

Will they come? If you think your invention could be the foundation for a business, here's how to make the leap.
7 min read
In the Mood

Warm retailers up to your new product, even if it's in a category all its own.
6 min read
Your Product at Wal-Mart?

This independent inventor got her product noticed by major retailers and won big. Here's how she did it.
6 min read
Join Hands

Pair an inventor's idea with your business know-how, and get ready for success.
5 min read
Launch Your Invention as a Joint Venture

Two heads are better than one, so why not use a joint venture to get your invention off the ground?
9 min read
Inventive Partnership

You've got the brains, but you need a product with brawn. Try pairing an inventor's idea with your biz know-how.
5 min read
