Eric Shapiro is a freelance writer in New York.

A Business Idea for the Big Game -- And Beyond
In the tradition of solving consumers' problems, two young treps set out to eradicate the hangover.
Young Entrepreneurs Weigh in on the 2012 Presidential Election
It's often hard to pigeonhole a generation of business owners, but as a voting block they do seem to come together -- at least on one issue.
How to Avoid Workplace Political Spats
This election season, your employees may quarrel over candidates. Labor attorney Robin E. Shea offers tips, plus a free example of a harassment policy.
How 'Obamacare' Impacts Young Entrepreneurs
Just because your startup already offers employee-health insurance, doesn't mean you should ignore the new health-care law. Here, we parse the law's particulars that matter to young treps.
How an Eco-Friendly Fashion Startup Landed on Top Retailers' Shelves in 6 Months
See how these young treps turned a winning Kickstarter campaign into a thriving business in just a few months.
How Eco-Friendly Fashion Startup Landed on Top Retailers' Shelves in 6 Months
See how these young treps turned a winning Kickstarter campaign into a thriving business in just a few months. Photo credit: Adrian Cabrero, courtesy of ENK International
