Erik Huberman is the founder and CEO of Hawke Media, a Los Angeles-area outsourced digital CMO agency for companies like Evite, Bally Total Fitness, Verizon Wireless, Eddie Bauer, Red Bull and many other brands. A serial entrepreneur and a brand and marketing consultant for eight years, Huberman previously founded, grew and sold Swag of the Month and grew Ellie.com’s sales to $1 million in four months. Huberman is available to be a keynote speaker.

What a Crazy Year It's Been! Lessons From the 2018 News Cycle.
2018 was a tumultuous year for many companies, but even those that had a smooth ride should pay close attention. After all, history tends to repeat itself.
5 min read
Want to Jump-Start Your Ecommerce Business? Try a Pop-up Shop.
The first thing you need to know: A pop-up isn't about stocking shelves and hoping people browse. It's about attaining a 'wow!' status.
7 min read
Don't Drown in Your Convictions: How to Let Your Ideals Evolve With Your Business
Are you growing toward trouble or success? Here are four tips to balance growth with safety.
6 min read
How to Play Nice With Your Competitor(s) So Everyone Wins
Business doesn't have to be a zero-sum game. Instead, work with your competition so everyone comes out on top.
5 min read
3 Trends That Will Shape Your Marketing Efforts in 2018
Think about the power of augmented reality for your business, and how you can encourage customers to immerse themselves in your brand story.
7 min read
What Netflix Just Taught Entrepreneurs About Mitigating a PR Nightmare
Netflix's response to its Kevin Spacey PR crisis shows that nothing is more important than protecting the brand you've worked so hard to build.
7 min read
Be an Example -- 3 Ways to Practice True Leadership
You don't want to be the next United Airlines; instead, take steps to empower employees to behave better by modeling true leadership for them.
5 min read
3 Ways to Secure Impressive People for Your Event
Remember the disastrous Fyre Festival and its promised star power? Don't let the same happen to you.
7 min read
TV or Digital Ads? The Case for Investing in Both
It's not smart to sink all your money into one channel, hoping it will be your company's savior.
6 min read
This Young Intern Is Light Years Ahead of Some Older Entrepreneurial Peers. Here's Why.
While most college students spend their nights and weekends going to bars or catching up on sleep, this young man applies life experience to his advantage.
7 min read
Keep Moving or Die: 3 Tips to Prevent Analysis Paralysis
If you can't keep up with the pace of business, your company is as doomed as your wishy-washy decision-maker's job.
6 min read
How to Avoid the Danger Fake News Could Pose to Your Brand
A few 'post-truth' attacks don't have to cause irreparable harm if you enact a strategy of transparency and positivity.
6 min read
3 Ways to Follow a Greedless Road to Success
Self-centeredness doesn't yield returns. Here's how to subtract "Wall Street"-style greed from the business equation.
6 min read
Never Say 'Millennials' Again -- They're Not a Single Demographic!
It's time to ditch the millennial demographic. Instead, focus on them as individuals, and market accordingly.
6 min read
3 Ways to Stop Taking Your Most Loyal Customers for Granted
Do you know who your most devoted regulars are? Are you listening, Uber?
6 min read
