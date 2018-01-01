Erik Huberman is the founder and CEO of Hawke Media, a Los Angeles-area outsourced digital CMO agency for companies like Evite, Bally Total Fitness, Verizon Wireless, Eddie Bauer, Red Bull and many other brands. A serial entrepreneur and a brand and marketing consultant for eight years, Huberman previously founded, grew and sold Swag of the Month and grew Ellie.com’s sales to $1 million in four months. Huberman is available to be a keynote speaker.
year end
What a Crazy Year It's Been! Lessons From the 2018 News Cycle.
2018 was a tumultuous year for many companies, but even those that had a smooth ride should pay close attention. After all, history tends to repeat itself.
Marketing
Want to Jump-Start Your Ecommerce Business? Try a Pop-up Shop.
The first thing you need to know: A pop-up isn't about stocking shelves and hoping people browse. It's about attaining a 'wow!' status.
Scaling
Don't Drown in Your Convictions: How to Let Your Ideals Evolve With Your Business
Are you growing toward trouble or success? Here are four tips to balance growth with safety.
healthy competition
How to Play Nice With Your Competitor(s) So Everyone Wins
Business doesn't have to be a zero-sum game. Instead, work with your competition so everyone comes out on top.
Year End Planning
3 Trends That Will Shape Your Marketing Efforts in 2018
Think about the power of augmented reality for your business, and how you can encourage customers to immerse themselves in your brand story.
Public Relations
What Netflix Just Taught Entrepreneurs About Mitigating a PR Nightmare
Netflix's response to its Kevin Spacey PR crisis shows that nothing is more important than protecting the brand you've worked so hard to build.
Leadership
Be an Example -- 3 Ways to Practice True Leadership
You don't want to be the next United Airlines; instead, take steps to empower employees to behave better by modeling true leadership for them.
Influencers
3 Ways to Secure Impressive People for Your Event
Remember the disastrous Fyre Festival and its promised star power? Don't let the same happen to you.
TV Advertising
TV or Digital Ads? The Case for Investing in Both
It's not smart to sink all your money into one channel, hoping it will be your company's savior.
Young Entrepreneurs
This Young Intern Is Light Years Ahead of Some Older Entrepreneurial Peers. Here's Why.
While most college students spend their nights and weekends going to bars or catching up on sleep, this young man applies life experience to his advantage.
Procrastination
Keep Moving or Die: 3 Tips to Prevent Analysis Paralysis
If you can't keep up with the pace of business, your company is as doomed as your wishy-washy decision-maker's job.
Fake news
How to Avoid the Danger Fake News Could Pose to Your Brand
A few 'post-truth' attacks don't have to cause irreparable harm if you enact a strategy of transparency and positivity.
Greed
3 Ways to Follow a Greedless Road to Success
Self-centeredness doesn't yield returns. Here's how to subtract "Wall Street"-style greed from the business equation.
Marketing to Millennials
Never Say 'Millennials' Again -- They're Not a Single Demographic!
It's time to ditch the millennial demographic. Instead, focus on them as individuals, and market accordingly.
Customer Loyalty
3 Ways to Stop Taking Your Most Loyal Customers for Granted
Do you know who your most devoted regulars are? Are you listening, Uber?