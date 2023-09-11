11 Injured After 'Screams' and 'Collapsing Sound' Are Heard As Bridge to Maine Lighthouse Falls The incident happened Saturday afternoon during Maine Open Lighthouse Day.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
Driftwood lies in the grass near Doubling Point Lighthouse in Arrowsic, Maine.

A bridge leading to a lighthouse in Maine collapsed on Saturday leaving 11 people injured.

Around 1 p.m., tourists who were attempting to make their way to the Doubling Point Lighthouse in Arrowsic, Maine, plummeted to the mudflats and rocks below during an event for Maine Open Lighthouse Day.

The state's annual holiday occurs each September when all of the lighthouses in Maine become open to the public for exploration and visitation.

Five visitors were rushed to the hospital while another six were treated for injuries on the scene, though none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Caution tape goes up over the walkway to Doubling Point Lighthouse (WGME via X)

"Just heard a terribly loud cracking, and then collapsing sound, and then some screams, and everyone knew immediately what had happened," witness Alex Hill recalled to local outlet WGME.

Since the beach was at low tide during the time of the accident, some of the victims fell as much as 10 feet into the rocks below, according to Bath Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Cummings.

Doubling Point Lighthouse is closed to the public until further notice, according to a notice posted on the lighthouse's website.

Doubling Point was built in 1899 and still actively serves to help sailors navigate, flashing a white light every four seconds that goes out roughly nine nautical miles.

"Upon arrival, you will be astonished to see the radiant, masterfully constructed lighthouse tower and connected walkway strikingly juxtapose with the natural beauty of the mighty, deep-blue waters of the Kennebec River, peaceful golden marsh grass, and the tall, green pine trees," the lighthouse's website muses about the now-collapsed walkway.

Visiting the outside and surrounding area of the lighthouse is free for tourists, though they are only permitted inside the lighthouse during last Saturday's holiday, which is sponsored by the American Lighthouse Foundation and the US Coast Guard.

The collapse of the walkway is currently under investigation.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

These 7 Side Hustle Franchise Types Can Earn You Full Time Cash

Making your side hustle a franchise allows you to take advantage of an established brand and proven business model while having the flexibility to manage your time and resources — and, in many cases, make full time money.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Business News

Teen Dies After Attempting Hershey-Owned Company's 'One Chip Challenge' at School, Product to Be Pulled From Shelves

The $10 chip, from Amplify Snack Brands' Paqui, is coated with the world's hottest chile pepper.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

This Texas Mom's Pumpkin Porch Displays — Which Can Cost More Than $8,000 — Are Already Sold Out, Thanks to One Very Strategic Move

The designs at the Dallas Arboretum inspired Heather Torres to get creative — then she saw a prime business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'I Don't Appreciate What You Do to Small Businesses': Pizza Shop Owner Goes Viral After Bad Barstool Review, Says Business Is Booming

Dave Portnoy's pizza review of Dragon Pizza turned sour when the owner called out the Barstool owner in a new viral video.

By Sam Silverman
Productivity

'This Meeting Could've Been an Email': How to Know When a Meeting Is Really Necessary

Instead of having your employees dread meetings, create a dynamic session for them so they can feel their time is being valued by learning the five Ps of productive meetings.

By Jason Miller
Living

Here Kitty, Kitty! Help Your Cat Stay Active with This Interactive Cat Toy for just $24.99.

It comes with LED lights, is rechargeable, and is 30% off.

By Entrepreneur Store