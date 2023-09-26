8 People Hospitalized on JetBlue Flight Headed to Florida Due to Turbulence The turbulent conditions occurred near Jamaica on a flight coming from Ecuador.

By Emily Rella

On Monday, a JetBlue flight leaving Guayaquil, Ecuador headed for Fort Lauderdale hit severe conditions — so bad that the plane was taken out of service.

Seven passengers and one crew member were taken to the hospital for treatment upon landing after the flight encountered a horrifying level of turbulence in the sky as the plane flew near Jamaica.

"JetBlue will work to support our customers and crewmembers," a JetBlue spokesperson told Reuters. "The aircraft for this flight has been taken out of service for inspection."

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. It is unclear what caused the turbulent conditions.

One user on X shared a screenshot of inclement weather patterns over the area at the time when the incident allegedly occurred.

According to FlightAware, JetBlue flight 1256 to Fort Lauderdale landed at 5:24 a.m. on Monday morning.

Turbulent conditions have been wreaking havoc on the airline industry and it does not appear to be getting better. A study from researchers at the University of Reading in England found "that turbulence in the North Atlantic jet stream increased in frequency by 17 to 55 percent from 1979 to 2020," according to Scientific American.

Last month, 11 passengers were injured on a Delta Airlines flight due to "severe turbulence" on the way to Atlanta just 40 miles away from landing.

JetBlue did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

