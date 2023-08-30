11 Passengers Aboard a Delta Flight Hospitalized After 'Severe Turbulence' Several crew members were among the people taken to the hospital.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • Flight 175 was traveling from Milan to Atlanta at the time of the incident.
  • Those injured were transported to the hospital after landing.

Turbulence on a Delta flight sent 11 people, including passengers and crew, to the hospital after landing.

Delta Flight 175 was traveling from Milan to Atlanta on Tuesday when "severe turbulence" occurred 40 miles northeast of Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, per CNN.

"Delta Care Team members are mobilizing to connect with customers on Delta Flight 175 that experienced severe turbulence before landing safely in Atlanta Tuesday," a Delta spokesperson confirmed.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. The aircraft was carrying 151 passengers and 14 crew members.

According to a study published in June by researchers at the University of Reading in England, the annual duration of severe turbulence has increased by 55% from 17.7 hours in 1979 to 27.4 hours in 2020. Researchers have suggested climate change is to blame, as warmer air from CO2 emissions increases wind in jet streams.

Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

