Several crew members were among the people taken to the hospital.

Turbulence on a Delta flight sent 11 people, including passengers and crew, to the hospital after landing.

Delta Flight 175 was traveling from Milan to Atlanta on Tuesday when "severe turbulence" occurred 40 miles northeast of Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, per CNN.

"Delta Care Team members are mobilizing to connect with customers on Delta Flight 175 that experienced severe turbulence before landing safely in Atlanta Tuesday," a Delta spokesperson confirmed.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. The aircraft was carrying 151 passengers and 14 crew members.

According to a study published in June by researchers at the University of Reading in England, the annual duration of severe turbulence has increased by 55% from 17.7 hours in 1979 to 27.4 hours in 2020. Researchers have suggested climate change is to blame, as warmer air from CO2 emissions increases wind in jet streams.

