A Missing Tech CEO Is Found Dead In Santa Monica. 'His Bright Smile Will Be Missed.'

Police say they discovered the remains of Beau Mann not far from where an Uber dropped him off a year and a half ago.

By Jonathan Small

Santa Monica police reported that the remains of Beau Mann, the founder of the tech company Sober Grid, were found in the courtyard of an abandoned property late last month. Dental records confirmed his identity, and no cause of death has been determined.

The company said on Facebook, "Beau was a beautiful soul who spent the better part of his life helping others."

Mann, 39, had been missing since November 20, 2021. Surveillance footage showed him exiting an Uber and entering a 7-Eleven in the San Fernando Valley at 2 am. LAPD police reported that Mann made a 911 call from another Uber shortly after that, but they could not locate him. Uber records indicate he was dropped off in Santa Monica at 2:35 am, near Sober Grid's offices. That was the last record of his travels.

Mann's disappearance has mystified his family and law enforcement ever since. Last year, he was featured in an episode of Dateline's "Missing in America" series.

Foul play is not suspected

Earlier today, Dateline spoke with Sergeant Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Department, who said foul play was not suspected. Police investigated Mann's Uber driver early on in the case, but didn't file charges.

Mann founded Sober Grid in 2015, an app that connects people in recovery, helps them find meeting, and offers support. According to his family, Mann spent his early years struggling with drugs and addiction, but "he turned his focus and passion towards helping others" by launching Sober Grid. The app currently has a member base of over 300,000.

"While he is no longer with us, we know Beau's spirit will live on in Sober Grid's mission to help those in need," Sober Grid said in a statement.

Police are asking for assistance on the case. Anyone with any information about this incident or person(s) involved is encouraged to contact SMPD Detective Ismael Tavera at 310-458-2256, Ismael.tavera@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.
