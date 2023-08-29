Airports, Hundreds of Flights Canceled as Gulf Coast Braces for Hurricane Idalia Two major Florida airports shuttered Tuesday afternoon ahead of the storm.

By Emily Rella

As Florida and the Gulf Coast brace for what experts say could be a "life-threatening" storm, hundreds of flights are being canceled in and out of the state as many attempt to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and Tampa International Airport shut down Tuesday afternoon ahead of the impending storm, as both are located where storm surge is expected to reach water levels up to 15 feet.

"A significant amount of water would certainly slow down our recovery and reopening and that's why it's so critical that we are suspending operations when we are," Tampa International Airport Operations Director John Tiliacos said Monday during a press conference.

Fort Myers Beach during a high tide ahead of Hurricane Idalia in Fort Myers, Florida (Getty Images)

According to FlightAware, 323 flights set to leave or arrive in Tampa were canceled for Wednesday ahead of the storm, while another 379 were canceled in and out of the airport on Tuesday.

Related: Airbnb Is Saying 'No Refunds' to Guests with Florida Reservations Due To Company's Hurricane Policy

Major airlines took to X to issue warnings to passengers who might be traveling through or near Idalia's path, including United Airlines, which said that it was adding additional flights out of Orlando and Sarasota to help assist those trying to evacuate the state.

Idalia is expected to make landfall on Wednesday morning and has strengthened to a Category 3 storm.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Need to Know Information': Baggage Handler Shares Hack For Ensuring Checked Luggage Doesn't Get Lost

The airport employee is going viral for his little known tip about the stickers on your baggage.

By Emily Rella
Green Entrepreneur

Silicon Valley Tech Titans Are Building an Experimental City In Northern California

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman is among the billionaires who paid $1 billion for land near an Air Force base.

By Jonathan Small
Management

I've Managed Remote Teams For 15 Years — Here Are My 3 Most Important Leadership Lessons.

Effective, flexible leadership and clarity can solve much of the discomfort around remote work. Here's how.

By Tara Coomans
Business News

An Airline Is Testing Out Adults-Only International Flights — No Children or Crying Babies Allowed

Would you pay extra to sit in a kid-free zone on a flight?

By Emily Rella
Business News

Smucker's Employees Actually Want to Go Into the Office — Here's Why The Company's Return-to-Office Policy Works

Unlike other companies that have mandated strict in-person attendance, Smucker's strategy allows its 1,300 corporate workers to be on site primarily during 22 designated "core" weeks each year.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner