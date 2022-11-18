It's been a tough time for tech companies, with workforce cuts across major players like Meta, Twitter and Shopify, and things aren't looking up just yet.

Amazon plans to lay off roughly 10,000 employees, sources told CNBC. Some employees were let go earlier this week; voluntary buyouts were also reportedly offered. And the "role eliminations" will continue into the new year, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo.

"I've been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we've made during that time…" Jassy wrote. "It's not lost on me or any of the leaders who make these decisions that these aren't just roles we're eliminating, but rather, people with emotions, ambitions, and responsibilities whose lives will be impacted."

Those leaders include Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. Earlier this month, Meta laid off 11,000 employees, 13% of its workforce. Musk slashed approximately 3,700 roles, nearly half of Twitter's workforce.

Amazon's own layoffs follow a hiring freeze that was announced on November 2. That freeze is anticipated to remain in place over the next several months, though the company is continuing to hire warehouse workers for the busy holiday season, per CNBC.

