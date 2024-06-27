Get All Access for $5/mo

Amazon Is the Fifth Company in History to Join the Coveted $2 Trillion Tech Club The company's valuation skyrocketed on Wednesday.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon reached over $2 trillion in valuation on Wednesday.
  • This marks the fifth company in history to reach such a feat.
  • The news comes away of Amazon's annual Prime Day event, which is slated for next month.

Amazon hit $2 trillion in valuation on Wednesday, making it the fifth company to reach the mark.

Amazon joins Alphabet (Google's parent company), Microsoft, Apple, and AI chip maker Nvidia in the coveted club.

The news comes ahead of Amazon's highly-anticipated Prime Day, slated for July 16 and 17, which offers shoppers deals and bundles across many areas of retail products.

Related: Amazon Considering Charging Extra for AI Alexa

Amazon was up around 4% by the end of the day Wednesday, marking a 52% increase in the last year.

The online retail company had a stellar Q1 2024 with a 13% net increase year over year in sales reaching $143.3 billion, with a 12% increase in North American sales annually.

"It was a good start to the year across the business, and you can see that in both our customer experience improvements and financial results," said Andy Jassy, Amazon President and CEO, in a company release. "It's very early days in all of our businesses and we remain excited by how much more we can make customers' lives better and easier moving forward."

Related: Amazon Swaps Plastic Pillows For Paper Shipping Materials

Amazon was up just shy of 2.6% in a 24-hour period on Thursday afternoon, and up 53% year-over-year in the same time frame.

As of Thursday afternoon, the company was valued at $197.87 per share.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Employees Who Worked at This Company for the Past 5 Years Are Now Multi-Millionaires in 'Semi-Retirement'

Nvidia had to work to keep these long-term, multi-millionaire employees motivated.

By Sherin Shibu
Franchise

McDonald's' Response to Inflation? A $5 Meal Deal — Here's Everything to Know About It.

The announcement of the $5 deal comes as stubborn inflation squeezes consumers, who have demanded the fast food giant offer more value.

By Carl Stoffers
Starting a Business

Elevate Your Elevator Pitch With This 5-Step Framework

You step into the elevator and find yourself alone with your dream client. The doors slide closed. You have 30 seconds. Could you intrigue them enough in those moments to make an impression that sparks interest?

By Wendy Shore
Marketing

4 Unconventional Marketing Campaigns That Demanded Media Attention — and What Your Brand Can Learn From Them

Unconventional marketing campaigns can generate significant media buzz and public interest, often surpassing the impact of traditional strategies. By leveraging creativity and unique approaches, brands can captivate audiences and keep conversations going long after the campaigns have ended.

By Erica McMillan
Business News

Visual Studio Pro 2022 Is $35 Through July 21

Empower your team to code faster while typing less.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Lock In a Microsoft Office Lifetime License for $25

This license features 2019 versions of Microsoft Word, Excel, and other favorites.

By Entrepreneur Store