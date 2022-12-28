AMC Stock Dives, CEO Asks For Pay Freeze
Adam Aron says "shareholders are hurting."
AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron announced on Tuesday that he had requested a freeze of his personal pay due to his company's significant stock losses.
1 of 3/ Biggest inflation in 40 years, so in 2023 companies will grant large % salary raises. But I do not want "more" when our shareholders are hurting. So, I recommended to the AMC Board to red circle and freeze both my target cash and target stock pay for 2023. NO INCREASE.— Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) December 27, 2022
In a tweet, Aron said, "Biggest inflation in 40 years, so in 2023 companies will grant large % salary raises. But I do not want "more" when our shareholders are hurting. So, I recommended to the AMC Board to red circle and freeze both my target cash and target stock pay for 2023. NO INCREASE."
In a later tweet, Aron — who reportedly made $18.9 million last year — indicated he'd also asked more than a dozen of his company's "senior officers" to do the same, calling them a "very dedicated management team."
AMC stocks rose sharply in 2021, thanks to its popularity as a "meme stock." Prices rocketed from less than $2 to more than $45. However, the stock has been reeling from the one-two punch of COVID-19 and the rise of streaming services, dropping by more 80% in 2022, according to Fox Business.
AMC dropped by 8% Tuesday. Despite facing major challenges, the company remains a significant player in the film industry with 940 theaters worldwide.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
These Friends Use an Underrated Strategy to Run a Charcuterie Side Hustle That's on Track to Make at Least $80,000 in December
-
I'm a Business News Editor, and Even I Fell Victim to an Online Scam That Cost Me $300
-
Switching to a 4-Day Workweek Sounds Like a Great Idea. But Could It Actually Make Burnout Worse?
-
What Is Lensa AI? And Does It Pose Privacy and Ethical Concerns?
-
This Artist Who Made More Than $1 Million Teaching Online Classes Breaks Down How to Earn Big in 2023
-
Here's Why You Should Drink Coffee Before You Nap
-
Regional Favorites and National Companies Topped the Ranking of America's Top Restaurant Chains for 2023. Did Your Go-To Make the List?