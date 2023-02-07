'Your Days Are Numbered': Customers, Actors Slam AMC Theaters for New Ticket Prices that 'Penalize People for Lower Income'

This week, AMC Theaters revealed its new tiered ticket pricing system called "Sightline at AMC."

By Emily Rella

Lots of movie theaters these days give you the option to select your seat ahead of time so that you don't have to scramble to get the best seat for prime viewing.

But now, AMC Theaters is now looking to capitalize on this convenience by charging those who select seats with better views more money than those stuck in the back or craning their necks up in the front.

The new ticketing structure will be dubbed "Sightline at AMC" and will feature three tiers of ticket prices that will charge customers based on their seat selection.

"Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC's seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies," said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP and CMO of AMC Theaters in a company release. "While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing."

The most common tier will be "standard sightline," which will charge seats at the standard price of an AMC ticket. One level below is the "value sightline," which includes seats in the front row and select accessibility seating options, and those will be priced lower than the standard seating. These seats, however, are only available for members of the AMC Stubs subscription.

The highest level, "preferred sightline" are priced higher than the standard tier and includes seats located in the middle of most theaters. AMC Stubs A-List (the highest level of AMC's subscription-based membership plan) members will also be able to reserve these seats for the price of a standard ticket.

The new pricing program caught the attention of actor and "Lord of the Rings" series star Elijah Wood who slammed the movie theater chain for "penalizing" those from lower income backgrounds with its new prices.

Moviegoers on Twitter seemed to be in agreement with the price increases, noting that the bumps in pricing for better seating may encourage some fans to stay home and not go to the theater at all.

Sightline at AMC will only be applicable for movies that start after 4 p.m.

The new pricing service has already been rolled out at select locations but will be available in all locations by the end of this year, AMC said.
