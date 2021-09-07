American Airlines Halts Covid-19 Leave for Unvaccinated Employees As of Oct. 1, any unvaccinated employee who needs to miss work because of the virus will need to use earned sick days or medical leave.

By Emily Rella

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

American Airlines is the latest airline to incentivize Covid-19 vaccination among employees by leveraging benefits.

In a memo to staff last week, the company said "pandemic leave will only be offered to team members who are fully vaccinated and who provide their vaccination card" following the Fodd and Drug Administration's full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, per Fox Business.

That means that as of Oct. 1, any unvaccinated employee who needs to miss work because of the virus will need to use earned sick days or medical leave.

Related: American Airlines Will Cancel Hundreds of Flights Due to Staffing Shortages

The early October deadline gives unvaccinated staffers enough time to get both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the Moderna vaccine, which require shots spaced apart by two weeks.

The memo Fox Business obtained said, "We have heard from many team members that the full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gives them additional peace of mind when they were previously hesitant to get vaccinated."

Last month, Delta Airlines announced that unvaccinated employees will face penalties, including a $200 monthly fee.

Starting Sept. 12, American employees who aren't vaccinated will be required to take a weekly Covid test as long as community case rates are high. Anyone with a positive test will be required to isolate and stay home from work.

The surcharge goes into effect Nov. 1 for any unvaccinated employee enrolled in Delta's account-based healthcare plan.

The company said such a charge is "necessary to address the financial risk the decision to note vaccinate is creating" for Delta, given the average Covid-19 hospital stay costs the airline $50,000.
Emily Rella

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Amazon Tells Thousands of Employees to Relocate or Resign

Amazon says the move to bring teams together will make them more "effective."

By Sherin Shibu
Franchise

'Send a Man Next Time': How an Entrepreneur and Her Daughters Built a $2.5 Million Franchise in a Male-Dominated Field

After walking away from a CEO role in manufacturing, Becky Edgren launched a PuroClean franchise with no industry experience and turned it into a thriving family business.

By Carl Stoffers
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

How to Turn Big Business Moments Into Lasting Brand Momentum

Big moments like launches and funding rounds are just the beginning. The real ROI comes from what you do next.

By Cara Sloman
Devices

This Apple Laptop Makes Working on the Go Easy, and Now It's 77% Off

Work from anywhere with this $330 MacBook Pro.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

'Largest Data Breach in History': Apple, Google, and Meta Passwords Reportedly Among 16 Billion Stolen in Massive Hack

"Massive datasets" have been emerging every few weeks, according to a new report.

By Erin Davis