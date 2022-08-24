An Apple worker group has launched an online petition against the company's stated intention to bring many of its workers back to the office three days a week starting after Labor Day.

AppleTogether's petition said the new requirement "does not consider the unique demands of each job role nor the diversity of individuals."

AppleTogether is a worker collective but not a formal union, according to NBC News. Its site has resources for organizing and pay transparency data, for example. It also hosts petitions and speaks out online about company issues.

Last week, Apple reportedly sent out a memo asking workers to come back to the office on Tuesday, Thursday, and a third day that would be up to each team, beginning with workers in Silicon Valley.

"Those asking for more flexible arrangements have many compelling reasons and circumstances: from disabilities (visible or not); family care; safety, health, and environmental concerns; financial considerations; to just plain being happier and more productive," AppleTogether's petition reads.

It demands Apple allow "each of us to work directly with our immediate manager to figure out what kind of flexible work arrangements are best for each of us and for Apple" without having to get plans okayed from higher-ups or go through a big procedure or give "private information," per the petition.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment via email, nor did AppleTogether via Twitter.

But this is not the first time the technology giant has announced plans to get back to the office. It has delayed such plans multiple times in 2021 and in 2022.

The petition was close to reaching its goal of 1,000 signatures as of Wednesday midday.