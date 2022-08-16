Apple is bringing its workers back to the valley.

The tech giant has asked workers to come back to the office a minimum of three days a week, Bloomberg reported Monday.

Apple announced to employees Monday it wanted workers back in the office starting September 5, 2022. The schedule would be Tuesday, Thursday, and a third day that each team could pick, Bloomberg added.

The policy would start with Silicon Valley-area workers and then spread to other offices.

The company has tried to do this before but has been stymied by the coronavirus — Apple ended up delaying return to office plans several times including July 2021, December 2021, and March 2022.

So far, Apple has taken a slightly stricter approach to in-person work than other tech giants. Twitter still allows people to work anywhere, even with the Elon Musk acquisition drama, per Fast Company, as does Meta.

Kastle Systems, which tracks office occupancy through swipe-ins and calculates a weekly average for 10 large cities in the U.S., puts office capacity this week at 43.6%, which is slightly down amid "vacation season," the company added.

Apple also has other personnel issues floating around: An Apple employee, Paris Campbell, said she was threatened with being fired for posting a TikTok giving security tips where she identified herself as an Apple employee, The Verge reported.

The company did not respond immediately to Entrepreneur's request for comment.