Applebee's attempt to spice up date night with a subscription pass may have been too "affordable."

On Monday, the restaurant opened up sales for a Date Night Pass, a $200 subscription that allows for up to $30 of food and non-alcoholic beverages during 52 visits through January 31, 2025 — if used in full that would be worth $1560 of Applebee's for the year.

Naturally, news of the offer and demand for the pass soared, and according to the chain, sold out in less than one minute.

"Just prior to sale time there were nearly 100,000 guests waiting to try and snag a Date Night Pass," Applebee's told TODAY in a statement. "We apologize to our guests who were disappointed that the limited number of passes sold out so quickly. We're always looking for ways to make date night special for our guests and look forward to sharing future offers."

Date Night Pass hopefuls-turned-scorned shoppers took to X to share their woes, with some even comparing the demand to trying to get Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" tickets.

We'll Valentines is ruined since the @Applebees date night pass is sold out :( — TheNinjaDomoLorian (@NinjaDomoEsq) January 22, 2024

Not even 2min in and the @Applebees Date Night Pass is sold out. BUMMER. pic.twitter.com/Pp2K2E0ZGX — Elizabeth (@TheMagnoliaMama) January 22, 2024

buying the applebee's date night pass, i got all the way to "you're in line to check out, estimated wait time under 1 minute" before the site reloaded and said sold out. i for one am furious. — marlee (@floridacryptid) January 22, 2024

Applebee's Date Night Pass Sold out in 30 seconds!? No way. RE-RELEASE IT! @Applebees This time for an actually realistic amount of time. — Austin Santor (@SantorAustin) January 23, 2024

So, you pretty much suck @Applebees



Went on your site at exactly 9am and your date night pass says sold out



Really? What a complete joke!?? — Thomas?⚾️??️?✌? (@WhidbeyTom428) January 22, 2024

@Applebees what a scam! I was trying to buy your Date Night Pass and was online the minute of and all sold out already! Come on!!! — The Green Executive®️ (@AdamLinnemann) January 22, 2024

Applebee's said that customers across 41 states were able to get their hands on the coveted pass but did not specify which states those were or how many passes were sold.

Dine Brands Global, Applebee's Parent company, was down just shy of 40% year over year as of Wednesday afternoon.

