'What a Complete Joke': Applebee's Fans Furious After Date Night Pass Sells Out in Less Than a Minute The pass debuted on Monday for a literal hot minute.

By Emily Rella

Applebee's attempt to spice up date night with a subscription pass may have been too "affordable."

On Monday, the restaurant opened up sales for a Date Night Pass, a $200 subscription that allows for up to $30 of food and non-alcoholic beverages during 52 visits through January 31, 2025 — if used in full that would be worth $1560 of Applebee's for the year.

Naturally, news of the offer and demand for the pass soared, and according to the chain, sold out in less than one minute.

Related: A Popular U.S. Eatery Is Offering a Year-Long Pass for Affordable Dining — As Low As $4 Per Visit: 'Might Be the Greatest Restaurant Deal You'll Ever See'

"Just prior to sale time there were nearly 100,000 guests waiting to try and snag a Date Night Pass," Applebee's told TODAY in a statement. "We apologize to our guests who were disappointed that the limited number of passes sold out so quickly. We're always looking for ways to make date night special for our guests and look forward to sharing future offers."

Date Night Pass hopefuls-turned-scorned shoppers took to X to share their woes, with some even comparing the demand to trying to get Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" tickets.

Applebee's said that customers across 41 states were able to get their hands on the coveted pass but did not specify which states those were or how many passes were sold.

Dine Brands Global, Applebee's Parent company, was down just shy of 40% year over year as of Wednesday afternoon.

Related: Man Rescues Baby in Runaway Stroller After Job Interview at Applebee's: Video
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

This JPMorgan Employee Started an 'Immediate Passive Income' Side Hustle That Earns Up to $7,000 a Month: 'Let the Money Roll In'

The revenue stream "is great," Kyle Kazmer says — but that's not even his favorite thing about the "rewarding" gig.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

How to Assess Backlink Quality (3 Important Factors)

High-quality backlinks can improve your website's rankings, while low-quality links can get you penalized. Here's how to evaluate backlink quality and improve your link-building efforts.

By Nick Zviadadze
Business News

3 Ways to Conquer Your Debt and Stay on Top of Your Financial Game

Consumer debt is only getting worse, but you have the power to make your finances better.

By Mikey Lucas
Business News

6 Ways to Make Great Money As a Keynote Speaker

The best keynote speakers make thousands of dollars for every speech — and perhaps you can join their ranks!

By Micah Solomon
Business News

Adopt These 9 Habits and You'll Be Unrecognizable By the End of 2024

Beyond gratitude, SPF, and making your bed, these habits will help you better succeed in business, life and relationships.

By Elisette Carlson
Business News

Boomers and Gen X Are the Most Devoted Customers on This Popular Shopping App — And They Might Be Getting Played Because of Their Age

Chinese e-commerce platform Temu, which launched in the U.S. in 2022, remains a hit despite consumer complaints.

By Amanda Breen