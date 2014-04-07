Apples to Apples: Steve Jobs vs. Tim Cook (Infographic) A company is often defined by its leader. Here's a side-by-side comparison of what Apple looks like, both under the late Steve Jobs and current CEO Tim Cook.

By Laura Entis

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Steve Jobs, as expertly outlined in Walter Isaacson's biography, was brilliant, intense, mercurial and prickly.

Tim Cook, by many accounts, is very different; even keeled, methodical and quietly persuasive.

Jobs was brilliant, and so is Cook, but each has shaped Apple in a unique way. Looking at factors including product development, controversies, and dividends, Ohio University's online MBA program has created an infographic that illustrates Apple's brand perception and performance under each CEO.

Check it out below.

Click to Enlarge+
Apples to Apples: Steve Jobs vs. Tim Cook (Infographic)
Laura Entis is a reporter for Fortune.com's Venture section.

