Bizarre Footage Shows Attempted Armed Robbery, But No One Reacts: 'Actually Feel Bad for Him' The incident occurred in Atlanta, Georgia last week.

By Emily Rella

Video footage of an attempted (possibly armed) robbery at a nail salon in broad daylight is going viral — but not for the violence.

Instead, a bizarre incident occurred at Nail First salon in Atlanta, Georgia, when a man used what appears to be a handbag to hide a gun (or pretend to have one) and entered the store demanding everyone hand over their money.

But no one inside the salon seemed to care — or react at all.

Some customers didn't even look up from their phones or move from their seats. Even the robber looked surprised and appeared almost dumbfounded in the video footage.

Toward the end, one woman can be seen putting her hands up as the suspect steals her phone.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, many viewers couldn't help but laugh, with some even saying that they felt "sorry" for the robber who couldn't have failed more at his attempted crime.

"That was so funny," one person wrote. "No one even flinched. I've never seen someone just get up and walk right out."

"They treated him as if he does not exist. No one deserves this," another joked. "Actually feel bad for him."

The Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta said that the man, who fled the scene in a silver sedan, is still unidentified.

"Witnesses indicated the suspect entered the location wearing a blue hat, sunglasses, and blue jeans," the CSGA wrote on social media. "The suspect demanded the patrons get on the ground and surrender their money."

Authorities are asking for anonymous tips and offering rewards of up to $2,000 for any information on the suspect and situation.

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

