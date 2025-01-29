Barbara Corcoran Says She Doesn't Look at Resumes: 'Always Hire Attitude Over Experience' If you think you need a strong resume to work with real estate pioneer Barbara Corcoran, think again.

By Erin Davis

Real estate entrepreneur and long-time "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran says she's hired thousands of people during her career—including hiring (and firing) her own mother.

Now the 75-year-old investor and mentor is sharing her advice when it comes to what to look for when hiring. And if you think you need a strong resume to work with Corcoran, you'd be mistaken.

"I've hired thousands of people over the years and this is the No. 1 thing I've learned," Corcoran says in a video posted to Instagram. "Always hire attitude over experience."

"You have someone with the right attitude, you can teach them anything!" Corcoran continues. "Forget about the resume."

"Think about their attitude and their willingness to learn," she adds. "That's what I've learned."

Commenters mostly agreed with Corcoran's thoughts, with one writing: "The best advice!!!! Agree 1000%; makes work and team environment so good too!"

Others said they were applying her advice to their company's hiring processes.

"Cheers to this. I just interviewed some people and this is what I pay close attention to!" a user added.

Though not everyone said it works in their field.

"I feel like it's been the opposite recently within the design world," one user wrote—before asking if Corcoran was hiring.

