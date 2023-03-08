Bill Gates Can Now Add 'Grandpa' to His Resume

The Microsoft founder's eldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, recently welcomed her first child, which makes the billionaire a grandpa for the first time.

learn more about Sam Silverman

By Sam Silverman

Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Bill Gates can now include 'grandpa' in his LinkedIn profile after the billionaire became a grandfather for the first time.

The Microsoft co-founder's eldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, announced the birth of her first child with her husband, Nayel Nassar, in a touching Instagram post on March 4.

This marks the first grandchild to be born into the Gates family. The entrepreneur is also father to son Rory, 23, and daughter Pheobe, 20, whom he shares with ex-wife Melinda French Gates.

The new parents announced they were having a baby girl back in December at the soon-to-be mom's baby shower hosted by French Gates. However, the pair have yet to reveal their daughter's name.

RELATED: 8 Takeaways From Bill Gates' AMA: Banning Billionaires, His Friendship With Warren Buffett, and Why He Is Buying So Much Farmland

Jennifer, who's currently an MD candidate at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, and Nassar, who is an Olympic equestrian, wed in October 2021 and revealed they were expecting in November 2022.

Shortly after Jennifer announced her birth, French Gates was quick to express her excitement as a new grandmother, commenting, "Welcome to the world. My heart overflows," on her daughter's post.

While Jennifer's father has yet to react to her daughter's birth announcement, he previously gushed about the "incredible" baby news in a year-end reflection essay titled, "The future our grandchildren deserve."

"Simply typing that phrase, 'I'll become a grandfather next year,' makes me emotional," he wrote on his Gates Notes website.

RELATED: Bill Gates Just Said These Are Some Of His Top Five Favorite Books Of All Time

"And the thought gives a new dimension to my work. When I think about the world my grandchild will be born into, I'm more inspired than ever to help everyone's children and grandchildren have a chance to survive and thrive," he added. "I hope I can be as good with my grandchildren as my dad was with his."

Gates is currently the fourth richest person in the world with a net worth of $115 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. Her coverage spans from business and tech to entertainment news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Related Topics

Bill Gates News and Trends Melinda Gates Celebrity Entrepreneurs Jennifer Gates

Editor's Pick

These Sisters Quit Their Jobs Mid-Pandemic to Risk It All for Their Brand. Now They're Not Only Thriving, But Working to End the Cycle of Poverty in South Africa.
Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice for 2023
What You Should Actually Do If You're Accused of Gaslighting
The Viral Brand Behind Soaring Searches for 'Female Body Hair' Still Gets Up Close and Personal After Its $310 Million Sale
8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our New 'Hall of Fame'

Most Popular

See all

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

'It's a Long Story': Elon Musk Publicly Apologizes to Disabled Employee After Squabble on Twitter

A Twitter user (and a former Twitter employee) Tweeted at Musk after losing access to his work computer wondering if he was still employed. Musk responded as expected.

By Emily Rella

Business News

This Ghostwriter Made $200,000 Last Year Writing Tweets for Venture Capitalists

One man's side hustle makes him more money than his day job, and only costs him five hours a week of his time.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Defends Employee Desk-Sharing Policy

Pichai noted that some employees are only in-office a few days a week.

By Steve Huff

By Amanda Breen

Thought Leaders

International Women's Day Is Your Moment to Succeed

As we celebrate this cornerstone of Women's History Month, here are four essential tips for standing out in a wide-open entrepreneurial world.

By Beryl Stafford