'We Are a Work-From-Work Company': Leaked Memo Demands Blue Origin Employees Return to Office 5 Days a Week The email was reportedly sent out to all 3,500 employees.

By Emily Rella

Key Takeaways

  • A leaked email to Blue Origin employees said that if they have a desk in one of the company's Denver, El Segundo, Woodland Hills, Phoenix, or Reston, Virginia, locations, they are expected to be in the office five days a week.

The pandemic days of working remotely seem to be dwindling. Several big-name companies, such as Tesla and JPMorgan, have made the decision to move employees back into the office full-time.

Such is the case for Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, which reportedly is asking employees to come back to the office and make the company a "work-from-work company" again.

In a leaked email viewed by Insider, all employees were reminded that if they have a desk in one of the company's Denver, El Segundo, Woodland Hills, Phoenix, or Reston, Virginia, locations, they are expected to be in the office five days a week.

Related: Report: One of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket Engines Exploded During Testing

"Designing and building rockets, engines, and space systems requires hands-on work from our engineers, functional support teams, and more," the email stated. "As more and more employees come back to the office, the excitement and energy for our mission and achieving our goals continues to grow."

The email said that Blue Origin's "desk occupancy rates need to improve" in the five locations but noted that desks in the Seattle, Florida, Texas, and Huntsville, Alabama offices are "at capacity" though the company is trying to work through organizational concerns.

A Blue Origin employee told Insider that the strict, full-time return to office mandate came seemingly out of nowhere, claiming that an internal memo penned by Blue Origin's SVP of Operations Mike Eilola last year indicated that there would be no one-size-fits-all model for employees' return-to-office plans.

"Blue is not implementing a defined hybrid work schedule for all employees because our business requirements, individual situations, and work roles vary dramatically," Eilola's note reportedly read.

Related: Jeff Bezos' Partner Lauren Sanchez Plans to Go to Space in 2023

The strict policy varies from Bezos' Amazon, which requires workers in its corporate offices to be in-office three days a week.

Amazon rolled out its new policy in May, much to the dismay of many of its workers who planned to stage walkouts in protest.

"I'm very optimistic about the positive impact this will have in how we serve and invent on behalf of customers, as well as on the growth and success of our employees," Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a company memo at the time.

Blue Origin currently employs 3,500 people.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends Blue Origin

Most Popular

See all
Business News

People Poured $10 Billion Into Apple's New Savings Accounts — But Goldman Sachs Wants to Pull the Plug

Apple is developing its own payment processing technology and has big plans for its financial-services offerings.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Treat People the Way You Want to be Treated': Pilot Goes Viral For Rant Directed at 'Selfish' Passengers

The American Airlines pilot wasn't tolerating any unruly behavior.

By Emily Rella
Devices

Score This Multi-Tasking Charging Cable for as Low as $22 and Power up Efficiently

The 6-in-1 charging cable offers ultra-fast speed and durability.

By Entrepreneur Store
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Business Models

5 Ways Start-Ups Can Create the Office of the Future

Start-ups and Fortune 500 companies alike have taken commendable steps to determine the office protocol that works best for their businesses, whether fully remote or implementing one day to five days onsite. As start-ups reimagine the definition of the office, here are five actions they can take to reinvent their environments.

By Kalon Gutierrez
Money & Finance

I Turned $583 into $10 Million. Here's How I Did It and 5 Lessons I Learned Along the Way

Sure, you want to roll your eyes when you hear "day trading." But, I turned the loss of my father and graduating college during the Great Recession into motivation to carve my path in life and do things differently from most.

By Ross Cameron