Report: One of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket Engines Exploded During Testing

By Emily Rella

Key Takeaways

  • A rocket engine from Jeff Bezo's Blue Origin fleet blew up during testing last month.
  • No personnel were injured, but the company is assessing the cause.
  • Last year, one of the company's experimental New Shepard rockets experienced a booster failure causing an emergency landing for the capsule.

It looks like it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for Jeff Bezos this summer — and we're not just talking about his 500-foot mega sailing yacht.

Per a new report from CNBC, a rocket engine from the Blue Origin fleet, Bezos' space exploration and tourism company, blew up during testing last month.

The BE-4 engine reportedly exploded about 10 seconds into its test, according to "people familiar with the matter," who noted that they viewed footage showing a massive explosion.

The test occurred on June 30 at Blue Origin's West Texas facility.

A Blue Origin New Shepard rocket launches from Launch Site One in West Texas north of Van Horn on March 31, 2022 (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

"No personnel were injured, and we are currently assessing root cause," Blue Origin representatives said in a statement to CNBC.

Company personnel also said they "have proximate cause and are working on remedial actions" for the rocket engine, which was set to fly on the Vulcan Centaur's second launch (it had already been pushed back from its original May 4 debut date).

The same engines are also used on Blue Origin's "New Glenn" rocket, named after famed astronaut John Glenn.

The Vulcan Centaur is owned by the United Launch Alliance (ULA), a customer of Blue Origin. ULA's president and CEO Tony Bruno confirmed the failure Tuesday on Twitter.

He also confirmed in a second post that the engine failure further delaying the Centaur launch was "very unlikely."

The Centaur is set to launch sometime in late 2023, according to CNBC.

This isn't the first of rocket-related failures for Blue Origin.

Last September, one of the company's experimental New Shepard rockets experienced a booster failure which caused an emergency landing for the capsule.

Thankfully, there was no crew aboard the ship.

