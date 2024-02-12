The 60-second spot featured actor Michael Cera with a play on his last name.

Super Bowl LVIII certainly didn't disappoint after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25 to 22 in an exciting down-to-the-wire overtime victory at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

But for people less interested in what's happening on the field, the annual rollout of big-money commercials from top brands is usually equally as exciting. This year, there was one, featuring actor Michael Cera, that seemed to steal the show on social media. And surprisingly, it is about skincare.

Cera appears in the 60-second spot for skincare brand CeraVe, where he attempts to pitch himself to a board of dermatologists and company executives, arguing that he invented the cream in a dramatic, somewhat odd monologue.

There you have it: CeraVe is developed with dermatologists. Not Michael Cera. #CeraVe pic.twitter.com/s9lNwB6Jmt — CeraVe (@cerave) February 12, 2024

"I think it would be really nice if people think I made this," he tells the room, endearingly.

The ad earned high praise on social media where many called it the best of the year, some even touting it as a "perfect" and "10/10" commercial.

Cerave with Michael Cera is a perfect commercial. that is how advertising works? — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) February 12, 2024

Okay, @CeraVe is my favorite Super Bowl commercial so far, by far.



- love the Michael Cera collab

- it's legitimately a funny commercial

- plays on the TikTok gag

- still focused on the product!



10/10, no notes. pic.twitter.com/TePegdCfLi — Jack Appleby (@jappleby) February 12, 2024

ok Michael Cera with Cerave is the best one lol — Douglas Reyes-Ceron (@dreyesceron) February 12, 2024

Cerave using Michael Cera is smart, memorable & funny. One of my favorite ads so far. #BrandBowl pic.twitter.com/aPN9EiwyPl — Jess Smith (@WarJessEagle) February 12, 2024

According to AdAge, a 30-second spot during the big game this year on CBS was an estimated $7 million, an increase of 55% in average cost from 2019.

For companies willing to shell out the money, their brand name or product was seen by the masses. Per Nielson, it's estimated that around 120 million people tuned in Sunday to watch Super Bowl LVIII.

No word yet if the commercial will translate into moisturizer sales, but it is already a winner on social media.