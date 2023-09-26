ChatGPT Will Soon Be Able to Speak, Listen and Have Instant Conversations Open AI announced updates to the AI technology arriving in the next two weeks.

By Emily Rella

  • ChatGPT will be able to mimic voices and create speech after listening to "just a few seconds" of someone speaking.
  • Open AI warned that this could, of course, allow for the "potential for malicious actors to impersonate public figures or commit fraud."

As ChatGPT continues to change the landscape of creative work, for better or worse, a new update to the technology could have the bot doing much more than just whipping out words.

Open AI, the company that owns and operates ChatGPT, announced Monday that its bot will soon be able to analyze photos and have audio conversations.

Users can upload photos of a scene or object and then ask ChatGPT to talk about what it sees and ask questions about what the photos entail through image recognition.

With voice capabilities, ChatGPT will mimic voices and create speech after listening to "just a few seconds" of someone speaking.

Open AI warned this could, of course, cause the "potential for malicious actors to impersonate public figures or commit fraud." However, the company says that ChatGPT will only speak in voices already in the system that have been previously approved by the company.

"We are beginning to roll out new voice and image capabilities in ChatGPT. They offer a new, more intuitive type of interface by allowing you to have a voice conversation or show ChatGPT what you're talking about," Open AI said in a release.

Spotify Is Using AI for Podcast Translations

Spotify is already using the new technology, the company said this week, for its Voice Translations feature, which will allow long-form podcasts to be translated into other languages while still using the original podcaster's voice and vocal inflections.

"This Spotify-developed tool leverages the latest innovations—one of which is OpenAI's newly released voice generation technology—to match the original speaker's style, making for a more authentic listening experience that sounds more personal and natural than traditional dubbing," the company explained in a release.

Open AI said that the voice and image features will begin rolling out to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users in the next two weeks.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

