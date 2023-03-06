Chris Rock wasn't afraid to take aim at business culture in his new Netflix special.

The comedian ranted about businesses trying to be "woke" in Netflix's first-ever live-streaming event, which took place on March 4 at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland.

"In the old days, if someone just wanted your job, they just worked harder than you. Now, if somebody wants your job, they just wait for you to say some dumb s**t," he said within the first couple minutes of his set.

RELATED: All the Details of the Netflix Password-Sharing Update Nobody Wanted

While he said he is for the representation of marginalized communities, he said he takes issue with the hypocrisies of cancel culture, which he calls "selective outrage." To illustrate his point, he called out people typing their criticism tweets "on a phone made by child[ren]."

However, he said these people alone aren't the problem, adding, "not only is everybody full of s**t, every business is full of s**t."

Rock said that companies don't "even tell you about the product" anymore, but rather "how much charity they do."

In the special, he called out Lululemon and Subaru for their charity advertisements and even took aim at Tesla, Elon Musk's electric car company.

The special is currently ranked No. 1 as Netflix's top TV show in the U.S.

Back in 2016, Rock agreed to a two-special deal for $40 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Rock dropped his first special "Tamborine" in 2018.

RELATED: Here's Everything We Know About the Will Smith, Chris Rock Altercation at the 2022 Oscars

Rock also addressed the infamous slap incident at the 2022 Oscars, saying "Everybody called him a [b----] and who does he hit? Me."

In the special, Rock talked about his humble upbringing and identified as "poor." Rock's reported net worth is about $60 million.