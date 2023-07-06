New York City Has a Zombie Building Problem Tenant-less office buildings are wreaking havoc on New York's commercial real estate industry.

By Dan Bova

Darren Tierney | Shutterstock

New York City's Flatiron building is one of the most iconic structures in the world — and it is also unrentable. Business Insider's Alex Nicoll reports that the Flatiron has been nearly vacant since 2019.

Michael Cohen, a real estate veteran and managing principal of Williams Equities, says that the Flatiron, and many like it, have become "unrentable" for a few big reasons:

  • Valuations have dropped due to rising interest rates, reducing owners' equity.
  • Lower leasing rates mean that owners can't justify the costs of updates.
  • Hybrid and work-from-home setups have driven office space demand off a cliff.

These mostly vacant buildings mirror a problem seen in other parts of the country we've seen over the past decade: abandoned shopping malls that have fallen into such disrepair they look like the sets of post-apocalyptic movies.

Related: Kevin O'Leary Slams Martha Stewart's Comments on Remote Work: 'Nobody Wants to Work in These Places'

"Any building purchased within the five years preceding the pandemic is a zombie candidate," Cohen told BI. "I'm being kind — it might actually be the last 10 years."

Nicoli outlines a few viable possibilities for the resurrection of these dead structures, including conversion from offices to apartments and lenders taking control of the properties to renovate, sell, lease, or use themselves, but there doesn't seem to be a magic bullet that can immediately rid the city of zombies.

Related: Westfield to Give Up San Francisco Mall Due to 'Challenging Operating Conditions'

A study entitled Work From Home and the Office Real Estate Apocalypse by economists at NYU Stern Business School, Columbia Business School, and the National Bureau of Economic Research showed that vacancy rates in NYC hit 22.2% in Q1 of 2023, and predicted that worsening as real estate prices drop.

Summarized by Shannon Thaler at the New York Post: "Lower values means less tax revenue. In the case of the Big Apple, the paper predicted a 6.5% drop by 2029. To plug the hole, cities will raise taxes and fees in other ways — making the city less attractive to live in, which means even less revenue."

Related: 5 Essential AI Marketing Hacks Every Real Estate Agent Should Start Using Today

Where's zombie slayer Rick Grimes when you need him?

Wavy Line
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his latest humor books for kids, including Wendell the Werewolf, Road & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, and The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff.

Editor's Pick

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.
He 'Grew Up in Bars' and Was Drinking By Age 10 — But Entrepreneurs Changed His Life. Now a Business Owner Himself, He's Paying It Forward.
LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now
'Focus Is Just as Important as Passion': How to Avoid Entrepreneurial Deficit Disorder in Franchising
Lock
Kevin O'Leary Recommends This 6-Step Strategy for Making Money on Social Media
Lock
This Mindset Shift Changed My Life — And Gave Me the Courage to Leave My Well-Paid Full-Time Job.

Related Topics

Real Estate News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How to Leverage Social Media to Promote Your Book and Brand

Unlock the immense potential of social media to propel your book into the spotlight. This guide unveils the secret recipe to leverage the power of online platforms as a modern-day author.

By Vikrant Shaurya
Growing a Business

That Time Julius Caesar Was Kidnapped and Insisted His Captors Increase Their Ransom

Gee, talk about having a high opinion of yourself.

By Gene Marks
Employee Experience & Recruiting

How to Find Resumes Online and Hire the Best

Finding resumes online has become an essential part of the modern recruitment process, allowing employers to connect with a vast pool of talent quickly and efficiently. Explore effective strategies to find resumes online.

By Entrepreneur Deals
Business News

Authors Are Suing OpenAI Because ChatGPT Is Too 'Accurate' — Here's What That Means

It's one of two suits filed on Wednesday — and experts believe there are more to come.

By Amanda Breen
Social Media

7 Ways to Stand Out (and Sell More) on Instagram

Key branding tactics from the new book 'The Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business.'

By Kim Walsh Phillips
Growing a Business

Want To Make Money As a Freelancer? Avoid This Mistake That Can Cost You Clients.

There are some key aspects of portfolio building you need to get right if you want to get clients and make a profit. This freelancer expert shares his insights that uncomplicate the process and help you turn your website into a client converter tool.

By Jason Feifer