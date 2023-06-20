Desperate to Get Employees Back Into the Office, Companies Experiment With New Tactics Many Americans simply aren't interested in resuming a traditional 9-to-5.

By Amanda Breen

Klaus Vedfelt | Getty Images

It's effectively splitting the workforce in two: those who want remote work to remain the standard, and those in favor of in-office requirements.

Now things have reached a point of desperation, with companies, including some that seemed to willingly embrace fully remote models, getting creative to tempt their employees back into the office, The New York Times reported.

Salesforce announced that for a 10-day period, it will give a $10 charitable donation per day on behalf of any employee who comes into the office — or for remote workers who attend company events, according to the outlet.

But some companies are taking a more hardline approach, like Google, which is requiring most workers to be in the office three days a week or face the consequences in their performance reviews.

Getting employees back to the office is an uphill battle in many cases, with people growing accustomed to remote work benefits including overall improved emotional and physical well-being, according to the Association for Psychological Science.

Many Americans simply aren't interested in the return to the 9-to-5 model — which Salesforce itself called "dead" in a February 2021 memo, per the NYT.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

