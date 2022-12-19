Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Surprises Twin Daughters With Matching Range Rovers Worth Up to $215,500 Each at Sweet 16 Bash

D'Lila and Jessie celebrated their 16th birthdays with a futuristic-themed party and a celebrity performance from rapper Coi Leray.

Talk about a Super Sweet 16!

Sean "Diddy" Combs hosted an epic futuristic-themed party for his twin daughters' 16th birthdays on December 18, including surprising the girls with matching Range Rover SUVs.

According to videos from the lavish event, the Combs twins, D'Lila and Jessie, appeared overjoyed as their father presented them with the cars adorned in red bows outside of the undisclosed party venue. They can be seen hugging their dad and jumping into the driver's seat as friends and family look on.

It's unclear what the exact make and model of the Range Rovers the twins received, but the price of a 2022 Range Rover costs anywhere from $44,700 to $215,500. Wheels alone start at $93,800 MSRP and can go as high as $215,200.

The celebration also featured performances by their father and artist Coi Leray. The twins showed up in matching sci-fi-looking get-ups and had several outfit changes throughout the evening.

Diddy shares his twin daughters with Kim Porter, who died in 2018 from lobar pneumonia, per People. The father of seven recently welcomed his sixth biological child earlier this month.

This isn't the first time Diddy has spoiled his children for their big day.

On MTV's "My Super Sweet 16," fans saw Diddy's son Justin Combs get a $360,000 Maybach for his birthday bash in 2010 at a New York City nightclub with 1,000 guests, including Snoop Dogg, Floyd Mayweather, and Lil' Kim.

